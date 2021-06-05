Former Scottsbluff woman tops Amazon Mysteries Series list

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

During a recent book promotion on Amazon, “Welcome to Piney Falls” remained in the number one spot for four days. Piney Falls is Keder’s second series that will have five books by the end of this year.

As her audience engages with the text, Keder wants them to enjoy the ride.

“The first one has a duel timeline,” she said. “Part of it takes place in the early 1900s and part of it takes place in the present day, so I hope they will enjoy the two mysteries. I’ve not yet heard of anyone who has figured it out before the end.”

The book’s characters have unique quirks of small town residents, which she said is familiar to her because she lived in the Scottsbluff area most of her life.

“That’s probably key in all of my writing is that I include these characters who are familiar to me,” she said.

Keder is a self-published author, which gives her control creatively as she works with an editor and artist to proofread and prepare the copy and cover.

Keder is also publishing a new series called “Charming Mysteries” that will be available in July. That is her third series. She plans to have seven books in all three series.