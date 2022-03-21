Former Star-Herald staffer returning to head Star-Herald newsroom

A Scottsbluff native and 31-year veteran of Nebraska journalism has been named to manage the newsrooms of four Lee Enterprises newspapers, including the Star-Herald.

Joan von Kampen, managing editor of the North Platte Telegraph, was named Lee’s western Nebraska editor effective Monday.

She will continue to live in North Platte and run the Telegraph newsroom while also overseeing the news staffs of the Star-Herald, Gering Courier and Hemingford Ledger.

“Joan’s impressive experience and accomplishment in journalism, as well as her love for her hometown and deep understanding of western Nebraska, make her the perfect person for this job,”

said David McCumber, Lee Enterprises’ local news director for the western United States.

Von Kampen, 56, met with the Star-Herald staff Monday after McCumber made the announcement. She will commute regularly as needed between North Platte, the Twin Cities and Hemingford.

Her appointment marks a personal return to the Star-Herald, where she worked from 1991 to 1995.

Von Kampen, the daughter of Theresa Rezac and the late Ray Rezac, graduated from Scottsbluff High School in 1984 after serving as editor of the school’s Echoes newspaper.

She attended the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, graduating with high distinction in 1988 with a bachelor’s degree in journalism.

She spent three years on the copy desk of the Des Moines Register, then joined the Star-Herald with her husband, Todd, now the Telegraph’s special projects reporter.

After starting on the copy desk, Joan von Kampen became the Star-Herald’s chief copy editor. She and her husband moved in 1995 to North Platte, where she served as the Telegraph’s copy desk chief, news editor and interim editor before the Omaha World-Herald hired her as a copy editor in 1997.

From 2012 to 2016 she was the World-Herald News Service manager, coordinating coverage among papers throughout Nebraska and western Iowa.

She was named the Telegraph’s managing editor in January 2016, assuming her duties that April.

“Even during our 19 years in Omaha, we still considered all of western Nebraska our home,” von Kampen said.

“That’ll still be true, even though we’ll continue to live in North Platte. I’ve never stopped loving Scottsbluff-Gering, and I’m excited for this chance to also lead my hometown paper and serve all the people of our home region.”

Joan and Todd von Kampen, who grew up in Ogallala, were married in May 1988 at St. Agnes Catholic Church in Scottsbluff. The couple has four grown children and two grandchildren.

The Star-Herald and Telegraph have had common ownership since 1968. They were the two daily newspapers of Western Publishing Co., which was purchased by the Omaha World-Herald Co. in 2000.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., which bought the World-Herald in 2012, sold its BH Media Group to Lee Enterprises effective in March 2020.

