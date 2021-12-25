Former student awarded $300,000 in Title IX suit against Chadron State College

In her suit, the woman cited being questioned about why she did not scream during the assault and other questions, which her attorney related to her African culture and previous experiences in which the woman felt marginalized as a victim. The suit cited instances in which changes were made to her activities, such as moving her work assignment to another dorm, assigning her a security guard instead and encouraging her to transition to remote learning instead of expelling the man from campus.

In its case, the college argued that it had acted reasonably by immediately opening a Title IX investigation; issuing a no-contact order and banning the man initially from the dormitory where the woman worked and then the dormitory where they changed her work assignment to and other measures. According to the court documents, the man admitted to having sex with the woman in a bathroom, that it was not consensual and the investigation found he had violated board policy on sexual harassment. However, statements were also made by the college’s Title IX coordinator that she had “received conflicting evidence” in the investigation.