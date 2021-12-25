Former student awarded $300,000 in Title IX suit against Chadron State College

A federal court grand jury awarded a former Chadron State College student $300,000 in a case heard earlier this month, finding that the college failed to protect the student after she reported she had been raped.
A federal grand jury deliberated for six hours after hearing six days of testimony and evidence during a trial in U.S. District Court in Omaha Nov. 30 through Dec. 8.
The woman, represented by Scottsbluff attorney Maren Chaloupka, filed suit against Chadron State College in July 2017. The woman alleged that the college’s act of allowing a man who had raped her to remain on campus, impaired her access to education benefits and programs.
The woman alleged that she had been sexually assaulted by a student twice, once in May 2016 in her dorm room and a second time in September 2016. Due to being an international student, she was not allowed to work off campus. The second assault had occurred while she was working as a student desk worker at one of the college’s dormitories. The woman disclosed both assaults to a counselor, and that counselor accompanied her to the hospital after she disclosed the second sexual assault. Police investigated the assault and contacted the college’s Title IX coordinator, according to court filings.
According to court documents, security cameras recorded interactions between the man and woman prior to and after the assault, but did not capture the assault.
In her suit, the woman cited being questioned about why she did not scream during the assault and other questions, which her attorney related to her African culture and previous experiences in which the woman felt marginalized as a victim. The suit cited instances in which changes were made to her activities, such as moving her work assignment to another dorm, assigning her a security guard instead and encouraging her to transition to remote learning instead of expelling the man from campus.
In its case, the college argued that it had acted reasonably by immediately opening a Title IX investigation; issuing a no-contact order and banning the man initially from the dormitory where the woman worked and then the dormitory where they changed her work assignment to and other measures. According to the court documents, the man admitted to having sex with the woman in a bathroom, that it was not consensual and the investigation found he had violated board policy on sexual harassment. However, statements were also made by the college’s Title IX coordinator that she had “received conflicting evidence” in the investigation.
Disciplinary actions required the man not to have contact with the victim and banning him from the dormitory she worked in, that he leave anywhere she was present, participate in counseling, as well as complete an assignment for reading materials and an online course. The woman complained to Chadron State officials that she felt unsafe, according to the Chadron State brief, but college officials felt that other actions they took protected her, rather than dismissing him from campus.
The woman, now 24 years old, graduated from college in December 2016. The man is still a student at Chadron State College.
According to Chadron State College’s brief in the suit, the woman “cannot prove that the college was deliberately indifferent in responding to her report of sex harassment.” The college argues that she did not report any further incidents of harassment by the man, and therefore the woman could not show that the college’s conduct had led to additional harassment or assault.
Instead, Chaloupka argued in a brief, the college’s actions, and lack of actions, limited the woman’s educational opportunities and required her to navigate the campus in fear.
The federal jury seemed to agree, finding that the college had violated the student’s Title IX rights. The jury awarded the woman a $300,000 judgment.
Chadron State College has indicated that it plans to appeal the ruling.
“We appreciate the jurors’ hard work over the course of the trial. We disagree with the outcome, however, and will appeal to the Eighth Circuit,” Judi Yorges, director of strategic initiatives and communications for the Nebraska State College System, said in an emailed statement. “We will not have any additional comments until the appeals process has run its course.”
In a statement, Chaloupka told the Star-Herald, “This was a case in which the jury found that Chadron State treated a hardworking student rape victim with less respect than her perpetrator, all the while telling the public that it was increasing support for survivors. What the college told the public was very different from the truth behind closed doors, and the truth violated my client’s individual rights.”
As of Dec. 23, an appeal had not yet been filed, according to a search of online court records.
In 2020, Chadron State College settled a pair of lawsuit by the family of Fatima Lissette Larios for $900,000. The suit alleged that Chadron State College failed to prevent dating violence, violating Title IX policies and procedures. Her family filed the suit in 2017 after the woman died by suicide. The family alleged the college failed to intervene and protect the student after teammates and coaches noticed bruises and behavioral changes.