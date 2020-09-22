Former teacher helping to preserve western Nebraska's apple trees

Because of the significant loss of trees over the years, Sarchet said he is taking this initiative in partnership with his son to identify and preserve the apple trees still standing in Scotts Bluff County.

Sarchet said, apple trees were commonly planted across western Nebraska decades in the past and he has hopes to preserve the often forgotten trees.

“We would like to hear from anybody with an apple tree on their property to gather a little genetic information and date when they were planted,” Sarchet said.

Sarchet said, upon locating locally planted trees he has the hopes of nursing them back to a productive state with preservation techniques including pruning.

“We really want to work on their health and preserve them,” Sarchet said.

Ellison said, apple trees are one variety of hearty fruit trees which he doesn’t consider to be high maintenance, but in order to have a productive apple crop measures need to be taking to actively maintaining the health of the trees due to their susceptibility to a number of diseases and insects.