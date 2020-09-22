Former teacher helping to preserve western Nebraska's apple trees

Remnants of Apple trees and small orchards from the 19th century are scarcely found in the region, but local resident and former Scottsbluff teacher Mike Sarchet aims to preserve years of apple history in western Nebraska with help from the community.
According to the University of Wyoming Apple Project, during the late 1800s to early 1900s homesteaders took the initiative to establish fresh fruit on homesteads due to the inability of having fruit readily available similar to what modern day resources look like.
Cheyenne Urban Forestry Manager Mark Ellison said, the Cheyenne Horticulture Field Station through the USDA located in Cheyenne was established in the early 1900s to test and study the growth of hearty fruit trees, including apple varieties for eastern Wyoming in climates similar to western Nebraska.
Of these early tests and studies from the 1900s, hearty apple trees were one of the many fruit trees which proved to be productive, in climates within the region.
Yet, the once productive apple trees planted in the 19th century are scarcely found to this day due to a number of factors such as disease spread.
Ellison said, A significant factor which continues to affect the success and presence of apple trees are common diseases such as fire blight.
“What typically takes down apple trees here are the diseases such as fire blight, the main thing we have to keep an eye out for are these diseases so we can spray for them or try to prune out the diseased wood,” Ellison said.
Because of the significant loss of trees over the years, Sarchet said he is taking this initiative in partnership with his son to identify and preserve the apple trees still standing in Scotts Bluff County.
Sarchet said, apple trees were commonly planted across western Nebraska decades in the past and he has hopes to preserve the often forgotten trees.
“We would like to hear from anybody with an apple tree on their property to gather a little genetic information and date when they were planted,” Sarchet said.
Sarchet said, upon locating locally planted trees he has the hopes of nursing them back to a productive state with preservation techniques including pruning.
“We really want to work on their health and preserve them,” Sarchet said.
Ellison said, apple trees are one variety of hearty fruit trees which he doesn’t consider to be high maintenance, but in order to have a productive apple crop measures need to be taking to actively maintaining the health of the trees due to their susceptibility to a number of diseases and insects.
“Apple trees are going to get worms, so if you want a healthy crop of apple you are going to have to treat for insects in the spring time,” Ellison said, “And some people consider the cleanup to be messy, but if it is your goal to produce apples you don’t care about that.”
Regardless of required maintenance, Sarchet said, he believes growing healthy apples from previously established trees within the area may be able to assist those in the community who may not have the financial means of a stable food supply.
Sarchet said, individuals with apple trees on their property can reach out to him at (308) 631-6171.
