Fort Laramie celebrates 4th of July with old fashioned celebration

Fort Laramie will have a variety of activities to celebrate the Fourth of July as it hosts its annual Old Fashioned celebration. Events include the Fort Laramie Volunteer Fire Department lighting up the night sky with a fireworks show.

The festivities begin at Fort Laramie Historic Site July 4 at 9:30 a.m. with a military flag-raising ceremony.

“Fort Laramie National Historic Site will celebrate Independence Day in genuine frontier style,” a historic site-issued press release reads. “The fort invites the public to bring their friends and families, and plan to have a fun-filled day.”

Following the flag-raising ceremony, there will be kids’ activities from 9:30 a.m. to noon, including a greased pole climb, Junior Soldier’s Drill and artillery drill. No live rounds will be fired during the drills.

The public can also enjoy music as The Merchant Family performs 19th century emigrant and military music on the fiddle. The concert starts at 11 a.m. to the north of visitor center at the bleachers.

Smoke will fill the skies around the flagpole at noon during a 38-gun salute and the firing of the park’s 12-pound Mountain Howitzer cannon. There will also be an artillery demonstration at the artillery range north of the visitor center at 1 p.m.

