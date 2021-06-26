Fort Laramie celebrates 4th of July with old fashioned celebration

Fort Laramie will have a variety of activities to celebrate the Fourth of July as it hosts its annual Old Fashioned celebration. Events include the Fort Laramie Volunteer Fire Department lighting up the night sky with a fireworks show.
The festivities begin at Fort Laramie Historic Site July 4 at 9:30 a.m. with a military flag-raising ceremony.
“Fort Laramie National Historic Site will celebrate Independence Day in genuine frontier style,” a historic site-issued press release reads. “The fort invites the public to bring their friends and families, and plan to have a fun-filled day.”
Following the flag-raising ceremony, there will be kids’ activities from 9:30 a.m. to noon, including a greased pole climb, Junior Soldier’s Drill and artillery drill. No live rounds will be fired during the drills.
The public can also enjoy music as The Merchant Family performs 19th century emigrant and military music on the fiddle. The concert starts at 11 a.m. to the north of visitor center at the bleachers.
Smoke will fill the skies around the flagpole at noon during a 38-gun salute and the firing of the park’s 12-pound Mountain Howitzer cannon. There will also be an artillery demonstration at the artillery range north of the visitor center at 1 p.m.
To celebrate the historic site, the Pony Express Association will present a special program and mail exchange demonstration north of the visitor center at 2 p.m.
Mid-afternoon, the public can enjoy an equestrian performance by the Trotters equestrian drill team. They will present the sights and sounds of 19th century horse-mounted drill on the historic parade ground at 3 p.m. Following their performance, the Merchant Family will have an encore performance.
Fort Laramie Historic Site will conclude the celebration with a final bang at 4:30 p.m. Park staff will recreate an 1876 period retreat parade and cannon firing as the nation’s colors are lowered.
Admission into the historic site is free and will offer an old fashioned celebration with activities for the entire family.
For more information about the day, visit the park website at www.nps.gov/fola or call 307-837-2221.
The July 4 celebration will continue as the Fort Laramie Volunteer Fire Department ignites fireworks during its annual fireworks show for the public. They will also hold a barbecue, which starts at 5 p.m. at Fort Laramie South Park.
The fire department will be accepting free will donations, so they can continue hosting the barbecue and fireworks show.
The fireworks show will begin at dusk.