Fort Laramie National Historic Site will host bioblitz

FORT LARAMIE, Wyo. — In celebration of World Migratory Bird Day, Fort Laramie NHS will be hosting an all-day BioBlitz on Saturday, May 14. A BioBlitz is a rapid biological survey which is conducted by park staff and visitors who work together to discover and document the many species of plants and animals which reside in the park. Fort Laramie NHS is home to over 400 plant and 120 bird species. This “snapshot” of biodiversity is a great way to connect the community with science and the outdoors in a fun, interactive, and engaging way. Beginning with a short presentation on how to conduct the survey at 8 a.m. on May 14, join park staff and fellow nature enthusiasts for this all-day event.

While this year’s effort will focus on collecting bird data, the documentation of plants and other organisms is highly encouraged. Participants will record their observations either via phone app to an online platform called iNaturalist or by a checklist provided from park staff. Binoculars, camera or smartphone, and a bottle of water are recommended for all participants. Whether you’re a researcher, a naturalist, or a lover of your national parks, this event will have something for everyone.

Admission to the park is always free, so bring the family. For more information, visit the park website at www.nps.gov/fola. Email us at fola_visitor_information@nps.gov or call the park at 307-837-2221. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

