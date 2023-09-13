Fort Laramie National Historic Site will celebrate Native American culture and heritage on Saturday, Sept. 16 with a special event featuring the Wind River Dancers. This group will be traveling to Fort Laramie from the Wind River Reservation, home of the seventh largest Indian reservation in the United States. The performance will begin at 2 p.m. near the Visitor Center (bleachers).

The Wind River Dancers perform a variety of American Indian dance styles, which are comprised of men’s traditional, women’s fancy shawl and jingle dress, to name a few. Throughout the presentation, the dance styles are explained to the audience to share Native American culture and heritage. Music performed by drummers and singers is also explained to the audience so everyone has an opportunity to better understand this extraordinary exhibition of Native American culture.

Admission to the park is free. For more information and a schedule of events visit the park website at nps.gov/fola or call the park at 307-837-2221.