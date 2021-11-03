Fort Robinson Christmas dinner canceled again

CRAWFORD, Neb. — Fort Robinson State Park has canceled its annual historical Christmas dinner because of coronavirus concerns, but two other holiday events that take place completely outdoors will continue.

The park will host its outdoor Haunted Halloween festivities from 4:30-7 p.m. Oct. 30. The event, based at the Soldier Creek Campground near U.S. Highway 20, will have wagon rides through the “haunted campground,” a chili feed and trick-or-treating.

The park also will host its annual “Light Up the Fort,” in which community groups and volunteers decorate the park’s buildings for the holiday season. For more information about that activity, which will occur in early December, contact the park at 308-665-2900 or ngpc.fortrobinson@nebraska.gov.

The annual Christmas dinner would have been in its 26th year at the Buffalo Soldiers Barracks and usually helped kick off the holiday season in early December.

The dinner treated ticketholders to the same menu from a selected year of the park’s past as U.S. Cavalry post, with many attendees dressing in period attire. Challenges related to masking and socially distancing, recommendations that limit the potential spread of coronavirus, prompted the cancellation.