Fort Robinson rebounds with big crowds on holiday weekend

Fort Robinson State Park has a staffing shortage, but there was no shortage of visitors at the 22,000-square-mile scenic and historic attraction in northwest Nebraska during the Memorial Day Weekend.

With attendance estimated at 90% to 95%, it was all hands on deck, said Assistant Superintendent Deb Kennedy.

Her main responsibility is the fort’s finances, but during the Memorial Day weekend, Kennedy rolled up her sleeves and pitched in wherever necessary.

After last year’s coronavirus uncertainties, she said it was great seeing Fort Robinson reawaken with scores of camping, horseback, history, and outdoor enthusiasts. Even the Fort Robinson Restaurant has reopened, and it’s serving its popular buffalo burgers and steaks.

“They were excited that we have our activities up and going,” Kennedy said about chatting with some of the guests who arrived for the three-day weekend.

Among the activities that were closed down in 2020 but were back in action during the weekend are trail rides on horseback and in Jeeps, chuckwagon cookouts, tubing the White River, and the swimming pool. Thursday night rodeos also are back on track.