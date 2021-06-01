Fort Robinson rebounds with big crowds on holiday weekend

Fort Robinson State Park has a staffing shortage, but there was no shortage of visitors at the 22,000-square-mile scenic and historic attraction in northwest Nebraska during the Memorial Day Weekend.
With attendance estimated at 90% to 95%, it was all hands on deck, said Assistant Superintendent Deb Kennedy.
Her main responsibility is the fort’s finances, but during the Memorial Day weekend, Kennedy rolled up her sleeves and pitched in wherever necessary.
After last year’s coronavirus uncertainties, she said it was great seeing Fort Robinson reawaken with scores of camping, horseback, history, and outdoor enthusiasts. Even the Fort Robinson Restaurant has reopened, and it’s serving its popular buffalo burgers and steaks.
“They were excited that we have our activities up and going,” Kennedy said about chatting with some of the guests who arrived for the three-day weekend.
Among the activities that were closed down in 2020 but were back in action during the weekend are trail rides on horseback and in Jeeps, chuckwagon cookouts, tubing the White River, and the swimming pool. Thursday night rodeos also are back on track.
“It’s a good feeling. We’re all excited to be back and as close to normal as possible,” Kennedy said. “We didn’t do any of our activities last summer because of the COVID. We didn’t have any lodging for a while, but then they opened it up only on the weekends.”
Fort Robinson’s rebound comes as Americans shrug off the pandemic and enthusiastically enjoy doing the things they did before the global health and safety crisis. The pandemic also was a time when families rediscovered the joy of being together, including time outdoors.
Fort Robinson is remotely located, but that’s part of its popularity as a destination and why USA Today ranks the place as one of the nation’s top family reunion spots.
Visitors discover there are many ways to spend a day at the fort. A good way to get acquainted with the park is on a horse-drawn tour, riding horseback on the Pine Ridge, or enjoying a meal at the fort’s restaurant, which serves breakfast, lunch, and dinner.
The park’s shady campground has modern restrooms, showers, water, a dump station, picnic tables, and a shelter with electrical hookups.
Riding enthusiasts can put up their horses in one of the newly remodeled horse barns.
A large number of riders will renew an annual tradition in mid-June with the Ride the Ridge event that will feature morning and afternoon rides and a riding and shooting exhibition by the Cheyenne Trotters.
Park visitors have a choice of lodging in former soldier and officers’ quarters or cabins that can sleep from two to 20.
Twenty miles down the road from Fort Robinson, near Crawford, is Toadstool Park, which encompasses rugged badlands and the world’s largest Alberta Culture Bison Kill Site and museum. Also nearby Fort Robinson, about 30 miles away, is scenic Chadron State Park.
Fort Robinson reported earlier this year that a $1.27 million 42-pad campground expansion and a long list of other improvements are planned at the park. Many of the projects involve maintenance on the park’s buildings, most of which date back to the 1800s when the park was a base for the U.S. Cavalry.
Painting the camp’s water towers, adding handicap-accessible ramps at the headquarters, restoring the restaurant’s Douglas fir flooring, installing new playground equipment and re-siding historical buildings are among the many maintenance and improvements.
Efforts also are focusing on improving fishing ponds.
This year the Nebraska State Park system is celebrating 100 years. On June 12 nearby Chadron State Park will celebrate its centennial.
On June 26 Fort Robinson will mark its 50th anniversary. Activities will include a craft fair, jumping horses, historical re-enactors, an evening barbecue, and a trail ride on top of Red Cloud Buttes.
“It’s beautiful up there,” Kennedy said.
She said the pandemic forced the closure last year of the Fort Robinson Playhouse, which will remain closed this year.
Horse-drawn tours and the kids' activity center will stay shut down until staffing rebounds.
The big Memorial Day weekend was a challenge, “but we pulled together and made it through,” she said. “We could have used another dozen people, but Fort Robinson is back to almost 100% normal and we like it that way.”