Fort Robinson, Wildcat Hills among state parks offering winter events

Christmas dinners are some of the more popular events at the parks, but in the last two years, they’ve been unable to host them.

“Due to COVID we have not been able to host the dinner in 2020 and 2021,” Kennedy said. “The dinner is always well attended and tickets, which go on sale the first Monday in November, sell out within the hour.”

In lieu of certain physical activities, Hanover said the Game and Parks Commission was holding an online naturalist program, featuring a naturalist from the Wildcat Hills.

He recommended a host of other winter events which should be on schedule this year. These included ice fishing at Box Butte Reservoir, eagle viewing at Lake Ogallala, and dark sky stargazing at the Merritt Reservoir in the Sandhills.

“If we have good weather for a winter event, we have a lot of winter events,” he said.

When the weather is poor, that’s not the case. The different parks and recreation areas often hold smaller activities instead of large events.

Hanover also encouraged people to attend the First Day Hikes which take place across the state. These events are staff-led group hikes. They are both pet-friendly and family-friendly.