Fort Robinson, Wildcat Hills among state parks offering winter events

When the temperature drops and daylight hours shorten, people are less likely to spend time in the great outdoors. However, at state parks in the Panhandle and beyond, there is still plenty to see and do.
“A lot of people are busy with the holidays or the winter weather can be uncomfortable ... but it’s an excellent time to see different wildlife in the area,” Bob Hanover, the assistant parks division administrator at the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission, said.
Deb Kennedy, a Fort Robinson State Park superintendent, said the park is a bonanza for birdwatching, fishing, hunting, when in season, and hiking during the winter months. It’s also a good time for horseback riding, if people bring their own horses.
“The state park is absolutely beautiful year-round, and is a great place to hike, ride horses, bird watch (and) sightsee,” she said. “The terrain goes from grasslands to buttes so there are many choices of scenery.”
Some events, advertised through email blasts, social media and the Nebraskaland magazine, prove particularly popular.
“We host a Christmas dinner the first Saturday in December for 200 people, plus we ourselves and the community decorate the buildings with lights, for ‘Light Up the Fort,’” Kennedy said in an email to the Star-Herald. “The lights come on at 5 p.m. until midnight through the month of December. Thousands of people drive through to see the lights.”
Christmas dinners are some of the more popular events at the parks, but in the last two years, they’ve been unable to host them.
“Due to COVID we have not been able to host the dinner in 2020 and 2021,” Kennedy said. “The dinner is always well attended and tickets, which go on sale the first Monday in November, sell out within the hour.”
In lieu of certain physical activities, Hanover said the Game and Parks Commission was holding an online naturalist program, featuring a naturalist from the Wildcat Hills.
He recommended a host of other winter events which should be on schedule this year. These included ice fishing at Box Butte Reservoir, eagle viewing at Lake Ogallala, and dark sky stargazing at the Merritt Reservoir in the Sandhills.
“If we have good weather for a winter event, we have a lot of winter events,” he said.
When the weather is poor, that’s not the case. The different parks and recreation areas often hold smaller activities instead of large events.
Hanover also encouraged people to attend the First Day Hikes which take place across the state. These events are staff-led group hikes. They are both pet-friendly and family-friendly.
As the name implies, these hikes take place on Jan. 1 every year. The locations for the 2022 iterations include Chadron State Park, the Lake Ogallala State Recreation Area and the Wildcat Hills State Recreation Area.