Fostering community connections: NEXT Young Professionals hosts 11th annual Beer and Wine Fest

The 11th annual Best of the West Beer and Wine Festival is set for Sept. 10 and organizers with the NEXT Young Professionals group are working to ensure the event continues to foster community connections.

Taylor Eckman, vice president of NEXT, said the goal of the fest is to unite people during an enjoyable community event.

“The hope with hosting the Best of the West Beer and Wine Festival is to bring together people in the community who may come from different backgrounds and allow them to interact in an inviting and enjoyable environment with no agenda, other than to give back to the community that we love,” she said.

Eckman said potential donation recipients and the need for the donation are presented to the board every year. Then a board member motions to have a specific organization chosen and the board votes.

“In years past, the recipient was chosen after the event,” Eckman said. “The last two years, we have decided to choose the recipient before the event so that patrons at the event know why we are holding the event and who is going to benefit.”

Buckboard Therapeutic Riding Academy was chosen as this year’s organization because of its impact in the community by providing horse riding therapy services to children with mental, physical or behavioral disabilities.

“All of us at NEXT felt that they are deserving of our donation to be able to continue providing this service to members of our community with a little less stress,” she said.

While this year’s event will be similar to previous years, one major change is the venue. The fest will take place at Oregon Trail Park Stadium, 1215 J St. in Gering, from 4-8 p.m. Tickets purchased ahead of the event are $35 and $45 if purchased the day of the event.

“We are working with the City of Gering and the owners of the Pioneers baseball team to host the event at the Oregon Trail Stadium in Gering,” Eckman told the Star-Herald.

During the event, the public will enjoy craft brews from different breweries across Nebraska, Wyoming, and Colorado, as well as some other new breweries and a wide selection of wine. There is also a 50/50 raffle that will be drawn throughout the event for items before the final 50/50 raffle drawing near the end of the event. Food will also be available for purchase.

The evening is not only about raising funds for Buckboard, but also connecting people to make the community better.

“NEXT Young Professionals is an organization which was created as a way for community members to be able to come together and network while working to help better our community,” she said. “NEXT strives to give back to the community because this community has given so much to us.”

From the community’s support, the NEXT Young Professionals want to pay it forward by supporting other organizations.

“We want to give back by connecting people to build our community,” Eckman told the Star-Herald. “Collaborations and connections are some of the greatest assets of this community.”

As final preparations are made for the event, Eckman said she is grateful for the community’s support of the organization.