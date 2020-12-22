Four treated for injuries in Highway 26 collision

Four people, including a 2-year-old child, were treated for injuries after a a collision at the intersection of Highway 26 and 21st Avenue Tuesday.

Scottsbluff Fire Department and Valley Ambulance were called to the collision, which occurred shortly after 8 a.m. Tuesday.

Sgt. Dominick Peterson said that four people in a green 2003 Chevrolet Malibu, driven by Jordan Houser, 25, of Alliance, were transported to Regional Wedical Center and treated. The occupants included a 2-year-old child and a 6-month-old infant.

The Scottsbluff Police Department will investigate the crash. The Star-Herald will update this report once additional details are available.

An investigation determined that Houser, of Alliance, had been westbound on Highway 26 when he allegedly violated the stop sign and his vehicle collided with a black 2007 Dodge Ram 2500 pickup driven by Tyler Frickey, 26, of Gering. Frickey had been traveling south on 21st Avenue and had entered the intersection to turn east onto Highway 26.

At the time of the collision, the 2-year-old had been unrestrained. The 6-month-old child had been restrained. According to scanner traffic, the adults in the vehicle also were unrestrained.

Houser was cited on a charge of violating a traffic control device.

