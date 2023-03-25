More than a dozen students in Scottsbluff Public Schools’ ReConnect program celebrated their high school graduation on Thursday evening.

Scottsbluff Public Schools’ ReConnect program is designed to offer the support and flexibility to help students who have either dropped out or are at risk of dropping out get their diploma through flexible solutions to either assist them in transitioning back into a regular school environment or to complete the graduation requirements in their entirety.

Scottsbluff Public Schools Climate Coordinator Jamie Batterman said that the ReConnect program offers students who have fallen behind on the path to graduation catch up and receive their diploma.

“It’s a really good opportunity for our juniors and seniors who are credit deficient to get back on track and really get the things that they need to do finished so they can graduate,” she said. “I think what makes us unique is that we’re always challenging ourselves to look at new and different ways that we can inspire the kids to make connections in the community.”

The students got a chance to celebrate alongside their friends and family at their own graduation ceremony held at Bluffs Middle School, in addition to receiving words of encouragement from school officials like Scottsbluff High School Principal Justin Shaddick, who exhorted them to use their diploma as a starting point for their futures.

“This is just one starting point,” said Shaddick. “I hope you use this as a catalyst, a starting point for the rest of your lives. Don’t let it be a stopping point. Your high school diploma will make you eligible for the career you want, the post-secondary degree you want, the training you want.”

Several of the graduates expressed their belief that they would not have earned their high school diplomas without the ReConnect program, but that the hardships that put them on their current paths have made them stronger and more appreciative of what they’ve accomplished.

“I didn’t think I would make it, but I’m here, so I’m very proud of myself,” said graduate Jessica Leal. “I love ReConnect. It was the best decision I’ve made in my life.”

Fellow graduate Sean Cress agreed with Leal. “It was a very bumpy road, and very steep. It was a pain, but through all the hardships I learned a lot. I see a lot of things that people take for granted that I appreciate and cherish and love.”

Like many of her classmates, Brianna Hightower entered the ReConnect program as a high school senior who felt hopelessly behind. The memory of that feeling made her graduation day feel rather surreal.

“I came from the high school credit deficient, so it was hard. But along the way I had great role models that made it really nice to be able to look forward to this day,” said Hightower. “Now that I’m here it’s kind of weird because I have my cap and gown and my family is here. It’s very odd, but exciting and thrilling to know that it’s done and I don’t have to do it over again.”

Hightower said that the ReConnect program might not be for everyone, but encouraged other students who find themselves in her shoes not to pass up the incredible opportunity that she was given.

“If you can, stay in the high school. But if you have the opportunity to go to ReConnect, it’s absolutely a great opportunity to take, and if you can, grab onto it and run with it,” said Hightower. “You can get a lot done here. I got a poem published in a book while I was going to ReConnect. These are good people, and they’re going to treat you right.”

The graduates all spoke highly of their ReConnect teachers, who they say go above and beyond to not only see their students succeed, but to form genuine and lasting connections with them that endure beyond graduation.

“It’s unbelievable how much we’re able to connect and work together,” said graduate Sean Cress. “The teachers are amazing. They’re great people, beautiful souls, and I just appreciate that a lot.”

The three students and their peers will now embark on their own separate paths. Hightower plans to attend Western Nebraska Community College, while Cress and Leal plan to enter the workforce. Cress believes that the similarities that drew them together are unlikely to fade, even as they go their separate ways.

“I found out that I was just like these kids,” he said. “We all shared the same experiences. We’re not separate, we’re equals, and we’re able to bond and connect through the problems and rewards that we’ve been given through life.”

The following 14 students were recognized as members of the ReConnect March Class of 2023:

Teigen Brunner

Sean Cress

Kylee Encinia

Ashlie Garcia

Charles Garnett

Anisea Gomez

Morgan Handy

Brianna Hightower

Tyler Lamar

Jessica Leal

Bianca Peterson

Vincente Plasencio-Sierra

Natalee Quintana

Alejandro Torres