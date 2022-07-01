Fourth of July activities include rodeos, barbecues, fireworks shows and more

There will be plenty to experience this Independence Day weekend across the Panhandle and eastern Wyoming. From parades to extravagant fireworks shows, Saturday, Sunday and Monday will be filled with activities for the whole family to enjoy.
Scottsbluff
Saturday, July 2
- 10 a.m.: Patriotic tractor parade down Broadway.
- Monday, July 4 — 11 a.m. — 3 p.m.: Ice Cream Safari at the Riverside Discovery Center.
Gering
— Saturday, July 2
- 6 p.m.: Hi Way 92 Raceway Park race, fireworks show after the race. Veterans get in free; boys’ and girls’ bike giveaway at race.
Western Nebraska Pioneers vs. U.S. Military All Star-Team, 6:35 p.m., Oregon Trail Park Stadium. Meet and Greet of the players will be held 2 p.m., Legacy of the Plains.
- 9:15 p.m.: Allred Brothers Fireworks Show at Five Rocks Amphitheater.
People are also reading…
Crawford
— Saturday, July 2
- 7:30 a.m.: White River 5K Run/Walk starts at Post Playhouse in Fort Robinson State Park.
- 9 a.m. — 7 p.m.: Western Wildlife Art Show at the Fort Robinson State Park Veterinary Building.
- 11 a.m. — 3 p.m.: Crawford Fire Department Open House, Crawford Fire Hall.
- 7 p.m.: 43rd Army Band live in concert at Fort Robinson State Park
— Sunday, July 3
- 9 a.m. — 7 p.m.: Western Wildlife Art Show at the Fort Robinson State Park Veterinary Building.
- 10 a.m.: Western Wildlife Art Show Awards Presentation at Fort Robinson State Park Veterinary Building.
- 8 p.m.: Old West Trail PRCA Rodeo at the Crawford Rodeo Arena. Fireworks at the arena.
— Monday, July 4
- 9 a.m. — 5 p.m.: Western Wildlife Art Show at the Fort Robinson State Park Veterinary Building.
- 10 a.m.: Parade, Crawford.
- 11 a.m. — 2 p.m.: 4th of July BBQ, Fort Robinson State Park.
- 8 p.m.: Old West Trail PRCA Rodeo at the Crawford Rodeo Arena.
Minatare
— Monday, July 4
- 6 p.m.: Fourth of July Fireworks and Games at the Minatare-Melbeta Fire Department.
Bridgeport
— Sunday, July 3
- 7:30 p.m.: Camp Clarke Stampede Rodeo with free admission to the Jim Rice Band concert. Tickets $10 for ages 13 and up, $5 for ages 5 — 12.
- Monday, July 4 — 7:30 p.m.: Camp Clarke Stampede Rodeo. Tickets $10 for ages 13 and up, $5 for ages 5 — 12. Fireworks show as part of rodeo events.
Kimball
—Monday, July 4
- 10 a.m. — 12 p.m.: Fun on the Fourth at Gotte Park. Features firetruck rides, balloon animals, yard games and a hot dog feed to benefit Kimball cheerleading.
- 2 p.m.: Cornhole tournament benefitting Kimball Farmer’s Day at Gotte Park, $20 per team.
- 1 — 4 p.m.: Fourth of July pool party at the Kimball Swimming Pool, featuring games and snacks.
Sidney
— Sunday, July 3
- 9 p.m.: City of Sidney and Sidney Volunteer Fire Department Annual Fireworks Display at Deer Run Park by the soccer fields.
Torrington
— Sunday, July 3
- Cottonwood Country Club Flag Day Golf Tourney (singles).
— Monday, July 4
- Cottonwood Country Club Flag Day Golf Tourney (doubles).
LaGrange
— Sunday, July 3
6 p.m.: LaGrange Volunteer Fire Department Ice Cream Social.
Fort Laramie
—Monday, July 4
- All day, Ft. Laramie 4th of July Celebration, all at Ft. Laramie NHS
- 5 p.m. Fort Laramie Fire Department annual Barbecue and Fireworks Show in the South Park.