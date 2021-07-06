Fourth of July: Work day? Or day off?

For family, scheduling or celebratory reasons, many new restaurants and food trucks were closed on the Fourth of July.
For food vendors, especially with new or revamped venues, opening on a holiday has advantages and disadvantages. Owners could gain more business, or give their employees the day off. Many newer, local restaurants and food trucks have chosen the latter for a variety of reasons.
Rogelio Garcia, owner of Rise N Shine restaurant in Gering, elected not to open on Independence Day or the Monday after it. He said he wanted to give his employees some time off.
“It’s a long weekend,” Garcia said. “Lots of people go camping, you know?”
Serving breakfast, lunch and dinner at all hours of the day, Rise N Shine opened just two months ago. Garcia has a history of running restaurants, but the North Platte Valley is new territory for him.
“I cooked in Salt Lake City for 21 years,” Garcia said. “I knew everything there, but I knew nothing here.”
At the suggestion of his friend, a local pastor, the family moved to the area. Garcia found an available space for his restaurant and began operations.
Scottsbluff’s Pineapples restaurant has been open a year, but the Fourth still brings changes. It has been under new management for just a few weeks, and is dabbling in adding Saturdays to its schedule.
The restaurant used to be a food truck called Pineapple Express.
“Express was the truck part,” cook Candie Encinia said. “We’re picking it up from where it was left off.”
New renovations and hours have led to Pineapples becoming a “complete restaurant,” as Encinia put it. As a cook, she enjoyed the added amenities.
“It’s nice to have fire,” she said. “The bonus of having the restaurant is I’m able to cook real food.”
Their food truck menu was reserved for “mostly cold stuff” like salads and crab legs. Now, they can add even more Asian-Pacific cuisine to their menu.
Pineapples was closed on the Fourth simply because the restaurant is regularly closed on Sundays. Encinia said they would probably have been open if the Fourth fell on any other day.
However, in celebratory spirit, they had a special “burgers, burgers, burgers” menu for July 3.
“We do have the best burgers,” Encinia said. “The, in capital letters.”
For Sarah Quijas of Vinny’s food trailer, spending time with family and letting her employees do the same are synonymous. Vinny’s is her husband’s brainchild, named after their son, Vincent.
The whole family, with the help of some friends, operates the trailer. They opened just a week ago.
“We would have liked to open in June, but there’s a pretty lengthy process of forms and licenses,” Quijas said. “Summer, weekends, we’re just taking it day by day. Right now we’re kind of winging it.”
Since they wanted to spend time together, the family chose not to open on the Fourth. Quijas said Vinny’s will aim to sell its staple tater tot nachos (“tachos”) and other fare for the rest of the summer, often in conjunction with other food trucks.
“All the food vendors are friends here, have been for many years,” Quijas said. “The things that are offered here, you can’t go somewhere else and get them ... there’s something here for everybody.”