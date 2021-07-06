Fourth of July: Work day? Or day off?

For family, scheduling or celebratory reasons, many new restaurants and food trucks were closed on the Fourth of July.

For food vendors, especially with new or revamped venues, opening on a holiday has advantages and disadvantages. Owners could gain more business, or give their employees the day off. Many newer, local restaurants and food trucks have chosen the latter for a variety of reasons.

Rogelio Garcia, owner of Rise N Shine restaurant in Gering, elected not to open on Independence Day or the Monday after it. He said he wanted to give his employees some time off.

“It’s a long weekend,” Garcia said. “Lots of people go camping, you know?”

Serving breakfast, lunch and dinner at all hours of the day, Rise N Shine opened just two months ago. Garcia has a history of running restaurants, but the North Platte Valley is new territory for him.

“I cooked in Salt Lake City for 21 years,” Garcia said. “I knew everything there, but I knew nothing here.”

At the suggestion of his friend, a local pastor, the family moved to the area. Garcia found an available space for his restaurant and began operations.