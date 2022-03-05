 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Free COVID tests available at Alliance Municipal Building

ALLIANCE – Free COVID test kits are available at the Alliance Municipal Building located at 324 Laramie Ave. Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 .pm. Residents can pick up as many as six kits at one time at no charge. If you have symptoms, please wear a mask at time of pickup.

In addition to the local test kits available, Panhandle residents can also order four free at-home COVID tests at COVIDtests.gov or by calling 1-800-232-0233. Orders will usually ship in 7-12 days. Current COVID testing access can also be found at http://pphd.org/COVID-19.html.

For more information, contact: Kim Engel, director at 308-760-2415 or kengel@pphd.org.

