Free Fishing and Park Entry Day is May 22

LINCOLN, Neb. — Free Fishing and Park Entry Day in Nebraska is May 22. Enjoy a Saturday of fishing or state park activities during the park system centennial year without the need to purchase a fishing or park entry permit for the day.

Free Fishing and Park Entry Day, held annually in Nebraska on the Saturday preceding Memorial Day weekend, means anyone can explore outdoor opportunities at any Nebraska state park, state recreation area or state historical park. Anglers must observe all fishing regulations. Camping, lodging and all other user fees still apply at state park areas.

Those fishing on May 22 also are encouraged to participate in the Take ’em Fishing challenge, in which anglers pledge to take new or inexperienced anglers fishing. Fish permits typically are required for anglers age 16 and older – but not on Free Fishing and Park Entry Day. Visit outdoornebraska.gov/takeemfishing for more information.

For more event information, visit calendar.outdoornebraska.gov.

Nebraska boasts 76 state park areas with innumerable opportunities to enjoy the outdoors, including fishing, kayaking, boating, hiking, horseback riding, wildlife watching, and even learning about history at a state historical park. Visit a park on May 22 to make memories with family, try a new challenge and spend time relaxing in the outdoors.