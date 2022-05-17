Free Fishing and Park Entry Day planned for May 21

Free Fishing and Park Entry Day in Nebraska is May 21. Enjoy a Saturday of fishing or state park activities without the need to purchase a fishing or park entry permit for the day.

Free Fishing and Park Entry Day, held annually in Nebraska on the Saturday preceding Memorial Day weekend, means anyone can explore outdoor opportunities at any Nebraska state park, state recreation area or state historical park. Anglers must observe all fishing regulations. Camping, lodging and all other user fees still apply at state park areas. Entrance fees for museums at state historical parks and the entrance fee at the Schramm Education Center remain in effect.

Several family-friendly activities are scheduled in state park areas across the state to celebrate Free Fishing and Park Entry Day. Some of them include:

Fort Robinson State Park

A Kids’ Fishing Derby is set for 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. for ages 12 and under at Grabel Ponds. Registration opens at 8:30 a.m., and prizes awarded during and after the derby.

A barbecue will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the west lawn; cost is $9. Free horse-drawn wagon and Jeep tours will coincide with the barbecue.

Ash Hollow State Historical Park

Children under age 18 are invited to fish Ash Hollow’s pond and keep everything they catch. A free hot dog lunch will be served from 1 to 3 p.m.

Wildcat Hills State Recreation Area

The park will host Wildlands Day, which will include a bird hike, wildflower walk, children’s crafts and live animal presentation.

Visit calendar.outdoornebraska.gov for more information. Get more information on parks at OutdoorNebraska.org.

