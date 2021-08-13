 Skip to main content
‘Free Guy’ premieres at SkyView Drive-in
SCOTTSBLUFF — Ryan Reynolds stars in the new film “Free Guy,” which will take to the Midwest SkyView Drive-in screen this weekend, Aug. 13-15.

In this film, a bank teller called Guy realizes he is a background character in an open world video game called Free City that will soon go offline.

Each show begins at 8:30 p.m., Friday through Sunday, and the gate opens at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets cost $4 per person for ages 12 and under and for Midwest Theater members who present their member cards. Tickets are $7 per person for non-members. There is no car load pricing.

The Midwest SkyView offers parking for up to 165 cars with additional room for overflow as needed, with built-in social distancing measures in place that will allow families to sit outside in their own space. The concession offerings include hot concessions items like pizza, hot dogs, nachos, & hot pretzels, and two ways to order: walk up concessions and online ordering. So come enjoy dinner and a movie at the drive-in. no outside food allowed at the drive-in.

