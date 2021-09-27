ALLIANCE — Despite providing a wide range of social, economic and environmental benefits, most Nebraska community forests have been in steady and sometimes dramatic decline. Many challenges contribute, including extreme weather, insects, disease and lack of diversity. The Emerald Ash borer is the latest major challenge added to the list.

In an effort to stop this decline and increase community forest resilience, the Free Trees program grants up to 10 high quality trees for tree-related educational events and community celebrations promoting trees and fall planting. In addition to planting more trees, the program goals include increasing appreciation and awareness of the value of community forests in Nebraska. Special emphasis is placed on species diversity and higher impact projects, especially street planting projects in neighborhoods of highest need.

Thanks to the Free Trees for Fall Planting program, an effort of the Nebraska Forest Service and the Nebraska Statewide Arboretum, The City of Alliance received and has planted 10 trees in the Homestead Subdivision. The City of Alliance believes that planting these trees will help the adjacent housing development by providing a natural fence and visual separation from non-residential uses, make development of empty lots more appealing, and provide shade and fresh air. These trees will grow as our community grows.