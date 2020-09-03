Freedom Fest to bring music, positive vibes

Mary Gonzales wanted to do something for the community, but she was too scared to make the leap. Fifteen years ago, that changed.

“I already knew what I wanted to do,” she said. “I was too scared. I tried to encourage someone else and finally, I thought, ‘OK, I guess I have to do it.’”

That was when Gonzales, the owner of Marvel Academy Preschool, organized the first annual Freedom Fest.

This Saturday the 15th annual Freedom Fest will take place at the future location of the Chuck Wagon Church, 1408 E 12th St. The event is free and will include live music from multiple performers. Among them are Avid Discord, Balance, The Conflict Between and DJ Ironman. There will also be free games and food.

When Freedom Fest was just a dream, Gonzales and her family had a traveling band. Through touring, they met a lot of other musicians, she said.

“I asked other band members if they’d come,” she said. “That’s how it started. Then we started meeting dancers and all kinds of people who had so much talent. It’s different every year.”

While the event is faith-based, Gonzales said it isn’t limited to Christian music.

“All kinds of bands come in, and as long as it is positive music, we let them,” she said. “It doesn’t have to be about Jesus, I just want lots of positive music that can inspire people.”

That’s the whole point of Freedom Fest, she said, to inspire.

“My thing was that I wanted to give someone hope and encourage them to do the best they can,” she said. “And just love on them.”