Freedom Fest to bring music, positive vibes

Mary Gonzales wanted to do something for the community, but she was too scared to make the leap. Fifteen years ago, that changed.
“I already knew what I wanted to do,” she said. “I was too scared. I tried to encourage someone else and finally, I thought, ‘OK, I guess I have to do it.’”
That was when Gonzales, the owner of Marvel Academy Preschool, organized the first annual Freedom Fest.
This Saturday the 15th annual Freedom Fest will take place at the future location of the Chuck Wagon Church, 1408 E 12th St. The event is free and will include live music from multiple performers. Among them are Avid Discord, Balance, The Conflict Between and DJ Ironman. There will also be free games and food.
When Freedom Fest was just a dream, Gonzales and her family had a traveling band. Through touring, they met a lot of other musicians, she said.
“I asked other band members if they’d come,” she said. “That’s how it started. Then we started meeting dancers and all kinds of people who had so much talent. It’s different every year.”
While the event is faith-based, Gonzales said it isn’t limited to Christian music.
“All kinds of bands come in, and as long as it is positive music, we let them,” she said. “It doesn’t have to be about Jesus, I just want lots of positive music that can inspire people.”
That’s the whole point of Freedom Fest, she said, to inspire.
“My thing was that I wanted to give someone hope and encourage them to do the best they can,” she said. “And just love on them.”
Though the years, more and more people have supported the event. Pieces begin falling into place months before because as soon as Gonzales announces the date of the event, messages start pouring in.
“People have stepped up and said, ‘We want to help,’ or ‘We want to donate,’ she said. “I get all kinds of messages from people who want to be a part of it. It’s been really neat. It’s all a God thing.”
This year, the word ‘freedom,’ carries more importance than ever for Gonzales.
“With everything that is going on, we have to really appreciate the freedom that is given to us,” she said. “We need to use it in a positive way and really appreciate the blessing we receive daily.”
The Chuck Wagon Church is currently under construction, said Gonzales.
“The shell is there and the roof is finally done, so we’ll have some shade,” she said. “The walls aren’t up so it’s really open.”
This will allow for social distancing guidelines to be observed, she said. Those who want to wear masks are encouraged to, however they are not required. Hand sanitizer and a handwashing station will be available.
Attendees should bring mosquito spray and a chair.
Despite the blows that 2020 has dealt over and over again, Gonzales believes things are getting better and will continue to improve. She hopes Freedom Fest will send that message to attendees.
“We don’t know who’s coming,” she said. “We just know that they will be blessed and they will be loved.”
