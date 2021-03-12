Freezing rain, a little less snow forecasted

The Panhandle is bracing for a snowstorm expected to drop several feet across southeast Wyoming over the weekend, with a chance to see blizzards or blackouts in western Nebraska.
Meteorologist-in-Charge Rob Cox said the highest snowfall totals would be concentrated in a band between Cheyenne, Laramie and Torrington, with high confidence of seeing about three feet of snow in a spring storm. Banner and Kimball counties could see upward of 20 inches across the next three days.
“We’re looking at something that I don’t think I’ve ever witnessed since I’ve been here, in my 10 years at the weather service,” Cox said.
Cox said high winds, heavy wet snow, and the possibility of freezing drizzle on Friday night into Saturday coating electric infrastructure could lead to blackouts. He said the strong winds picking up Saturday afternoon through Sunday evening with heavy snow could cause whiteout conditions, in Scotts Bluff, Banner and Kimball counties, in addition to much of southeast Wyoming.
In a press conference, state transportation and law enforcement officials urged the public to reconsider travel in the western part of the state.
“If travel is not necessary, absolutely necessary, just refrain from doing so,” said Cody Thomas, a State Patrol spokesman. “So that you do not become stranded.”
Moe Jamshidi, the director for the Nebraska Department of Transportation, said the department has been stockpiling material and preparing crews over the past few days.
Knowing how much snow the Panhandle will see is a little more complicated.
Warning Coordination Meteorologist Jared Allen told the Star-Herald there are three scenarios that affect snowfall totals. The first would mean that warm air lingers over western Nebraska, Allen said, which would cause a slower transition from sleet to snow, the second is the expected transition from mix to snow, and the other – called the “boom” scenario – means a very short cold snap, and additional snow accumulation.
For Scottsbluff, in the low predictions – more sleet – that would mean the area would see about 5 inches. The current forecast is an anticipated 8 inches to one foot of snow. In a “boom” scenario, Allen said “upward of 17 inches is entirely possible.”
In Kimball, Allen said there’s a high confidence of one foot, and that could become 12 to 18 inches. He said in a “boom” scenario, it would be more like 20 to 22 inches.
However, the farther east away from the Wyoming border, the warmer air will mean more mixed precipitation, meaning Sidney, Bridgeport and Alliance could see a lot less snow.
“There’s a sharp cutoff between those high snowfall and low snowfall totals,” Allen said.