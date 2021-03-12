Freezing rain, a little less snow forecasted

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Moe Jamshidi, the director for the Nebraska Department of Transportation, said the department has been stockpiling material and preparing crews over the past few days.

Knowing how much snow the Panhandle will see is a little more complicated.

Warning Coordination Meteorologist Jared Allen told the Star-Herald there are three scenarios that affect snowfall totals. The first would mean that warm air lingers over western Nebraska, Allen said, which would cause a slower transition from sleet to snow, the second is the expected transition from mix to snow, and the other – called the “boom” scenario – means a very short cold snap, and additional snow accumulation.

For Scottsbluff, in the low predictions – more sleet – that would mean the area would see about 5 inches. The current forecast is an anticipated 8 inches to one foot of snow. In a “boom” scenario, Allen said “upward of 17 inches is entirely possible.”

In Kimball, Allen said there’s a high confidence of one foot, and that could become 12 to 18 inches. He said in a “boom” scenario, it would be more like 20 to 22 inches.

However, the farther east away from the Wyoming border, the warmer air will mean more mixed precipitation, meaning Sidney, Bridgeport and Alliance could see a lot less snow.