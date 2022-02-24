Friends of Alzheimer’s & Dementia visits area long-term care facilities with wish list giving

SCOTTSBLUFF – Every 69 seconds someone develops Alzheimer’s. By the time you are done brushing your teeth in the morning, putting on your shoes, making your bed, another will fall victim to this disease that will eventually rob them of their ability to perform those day-to-day tasks. The disease is the sixth leading cause of death for those 65 and older and currently, there is no cure.

The Friends of Alzheimer’s & Dementia Scotts Bluff County organization was established to enhance the quality of life for those living with a dementia, their families, friends and their communities by supporting education, service and research. As our nation and communities continue to feel the impact of COVID-19, the support we give is increasingly important.

On Thursday, Dec. 23, board members from the Friends of Alzheimer’s & Dementia organization and some of their children visited five area long-term care facilities to deliver their “wish list” items. We reached out to these area nursing homes to ask for their top three wishes for the residents, staff or their facility. We are proud to announce that we donated nearly $10,000 to these care centers. Some of the items donated included coffee makers, lift chairs, towel warmers, recliner, popcorn maker, sofa and loveseat, ice cream maker, tables, non-slip socks, Bluetooth speaker, patio furniture, planter boxes and a computer for residents.

Other ways that Friends of Alzheimer’s & Dementia continues its mission to educate, support and cure is through providing funds to Western Community Health Resources Respite Program for those caregivers that may be in need of respite funds for help at home. Those interested can contact Sherri Blome, Respite coordinator, at (308) 432-8190. In addition, Friends of Alzheimer’s and Dementia has funds available for other needs of those caring for someone with Alzheimer’s and Dementia. A financial aid application can be requested by emailing friendsofalzheimersanddementia@gmail.com.

Friends of Alzheimer’s & Dementia are planning a charity poker tournament coming up on Friday, April 22, at the Scottsbluff Country Club.

“My family and a group of individuals have come together the last three years to host a benefit for the Friends of Alzheimer’s & Dementia organization, and we are once again offering support this year,” said board member Jack Baker.

The event will include a charity poker tournament, appetizers, drinks and table games for those not in the tournament. Sponsorship levels and tickets are available. Player entries will be limited to 70. Those interested can contact Baker at jack@baker-eng.com or (308) 632-3123. Additional information can also be found on the Friends of Alzheimer’s & Dementia’s Facebook page.

