The Friends of the Gering Library book sale will be April 19-29 in the Library Community Room during regular library hours.

The library is open Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. - 7 p.m., Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. The library will be closed April 28 for Arbor Day.

"We are setting up a limited number of tables again and as the sale goes on, we will replenish the book selection, so come back through the 'book buffet' more than once," Friend Carol Enderle said in a press release.

Hardcover books are 50 cents, paperback books and music CDs are 25 cents, DVDs and audio books are 50 cents each. If you renew your Friends membership during the sale, you may select a free book. Friends of the Gering Library memberships are $5 annually. For more information, contact the Gering Public Library, 436-7433.

For more information, contact the Gering Public Library at 308-436-7433 or gpl@geringlibrary.org.