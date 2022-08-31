Friends of the Midwest announced departure of Billy Estes

After serving as the executive director of the Midwest Theater for the past 21 years, Billy Estes will depart from that role, according to a press release from the Board of the Friends of the Midwest Theater. The news was announced Wednesday.

The Star-Herald reached out to Estes who declined to comment. Throughout his tenure, Estes has told the Star-Herald he worked to promote the theater as the community living room for live entertainment in Scottsbluff.

Friends of the Midwest Theater Board Chair Jeff Tracy told the Star-Herald said he could not expand upon the reason for Estes' departure, since it is a personnel matter. However, he said the community will likely not see any big changes in the coming months.

"The board is committed to continuing the current work of the theater to try to over time grow the presence in the surrounding area," he said. "I don't see any big change. We will start soon looking for a new executive director. Who knows how long that process will take."

He added, "Billy has done a lot of great work for the Midwest for a lot of years and we are eternally grateful to him for that work."

However, Estes will assist in an advisory capacity with the Midwest Theater's marquee project and special projects in the coming months.

In the news release, Tracy said, "On behalf of the board, I want to thank Billy for his valuable contributions to friends of the Midwest Theater over the past 21 years.

"During his tenure, he made significant strides in advancing the Midwest Theater's community programming and engagement, including starting and running our performing arts and educational programming that served over 50,000 students in our valley over the last 16 seasons. In addition, Estes has been instrumental in overseeing and raising over $1.5 million for capital projects including most recently the marquee project," Tracy added in the press release.

The leadership transition will not effect the upcoming season at the theater.

"The current programming is going to continue and, as I said, Billy will continue to do some work for us on those projects so that we can have a good transition as we go forward. I don't think there will be any big gaps in terms of work being done at the Midwest Theater."

The upcoming season will open in mid-October, with the schedule coming out in mid-September. Tracy said the programming will take a break in November when the marquee is scheduled to go installed.

The board expresses much appreciation to Estes for his 21 years of service to the Theater, and we wish him the best of luck in his future endeavors.

The marquee project is currently underway and expected to be completed in November. Work has already been completed on the stucco and tile facade of the theater and soon work on the entrance and the inside murals will be completed.

The marquee project is fully funded with the recent receipt of the Shovel Ready Grant in the amount of $387,000 and many community donations.

The existing staff will continue to handle the day-to-day operations of the theater. For a current list of events visit MidwestTheater.com.