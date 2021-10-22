 Skip to main content
Friends of the Midwest Theater holds volunteer appreciation event
SCOTTSBLUFF — Friends of the Midwest Theater held an annual volunteer appreciation event with many awards handed out.

The annual picnic and awards presentation was held at the Midwest SkyView Drive-in on Sept. 11, and event attendees enjoyed classic drive-in movie food as they celebrated volunteers and enjoyed a movie after the award ceremony.

Midwest Theater Executive Director Billy Estes and Volunteer Director Krista Baird presented the awards to the following volunteers:

Customer Service: Lucile Cooper

Volunteer Team of the Summer: The Fantastic Fill-ins Team (Karla Abshire, Darna Abshire, Lily Abshire, Carol Nash)

Legacy Volunteer Awards: LaRita VanBoskirk and Shirley Burford. Both Shirley Burford and Larita VanBoskirk have both been volunteering for the Midwest Theater for over 25 years.

