The Friends of the Midwest Theater invite the public to the marquee lighting celebration on Monday, July 10. The event has been called "Bring the Lights Back to Broadway."

“We are grateful for the community’s support and for their overwhelming enthusiasm for bringing this beloved landmark back to its glory," Executive Director, Tina Worthman said in a press release. "We hope that everyone will join us when we turn the marquee lights back on!”

On Monday, July 10, Broadway closed from 17th to 18th Streets. Powerhouse on Broadway, along with other food vendors, will have food and beverage specials available for purchase that evening. The official lighting is planned for 9:15 p.m.

