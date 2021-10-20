Friends of the Scottsbluff Library to host annual book sale

Thousands of books, DVDs, puzzles and more will fill up the Hampton Inn in Scottsbluff this weekend for the annual Friends of the Lied Scottsbluff Public Library book sale.
Books and similar materials have been piling up at a storage unit over the past two years, library assistant Ethan Nelson said. Since the book sale didn’t take place last year, the selection of items — from weeded-out books from the library to unwanted newer books that were donated — is larger than ever before.
“(We took them to a) storage unit that’s getting close to full,” Friends president Harriett Aden said.
There will be different genres of books available at the sale as well.
“As I’ve been packing up books, I see a lot of brand new books, a lot of really cool old books, kind of historical types of books,” Nelson said, “and they’re all really cheap.”
Aden said, “Where else can you stock up on reading materials and spend under $20 and go home with a whole new library?”
Friends member and book sale chair Sue Schemm said the sale is just in time for the holidays.
“It’s a great place to get gifts for Christmas,” she said.
Prices for the various items range from 25 cents to $1 each, but the final day of the sale will be a Buck-a-Bag shopping spree in which shoppers will be able to pay $1 for a grocery bag-sized bag they can stuff as full as they want. Shoppers are encouraged to bring their own bags or reusable shopping bags.
The funds raised through the book sale will be given to the library foundation, with the Friends being able to earmark it for certain projects. Aden said those are typically the summer and adult reading programs.
The book sale will take place Oct. 22-24 at the Hampton Inn in Scottsbluff. Friday night the sale will only be open for Friends of the Lied Scottsbluff Public Library members from 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday, the sale will be open to the entire public from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and the Sunday Buck-a-Bag shopping spree will take place from 1 to 3 p.m.