Friends of the Scottsbluff Library to host annual book sale

Thousands of books, DVDs, puzzles and more will fill up the Hampton Inn in Scottsbluff this weekend for the annual Friends of the Lied Scottsbluff Public Library book sale.

Books and similar materials have been piling up at a storage unit over the past two years, library assistant Ethan Nelson said. Since the book sale didn’t take place last year, the selection of items — from weeded-out books from the library to unwanted newer books that were donated — is larger than ever before.

“(We took them to a) storage unit that’s getting close to full,” Friends president Harriett Aden said.

There will be different genres of books available at the sale as well.

“As I’ve been packing up books, I see a lot of brand new books, a lot of really cool old books, kind of historical types of books,” Nelson said, “and they’re all really cheap.”

Aden said, “Where else can you stock up on reading materials and spend under $20 and go home with a whole new library?”

Friends member and book sale chair Sue Schemm said the sale is just in time for the holidays.

“It’s a great place to get gifts for Christmas,” she said.