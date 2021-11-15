From daily specials to fresh-cut meat Prime Cut serves the community

Marty Manley has been with the Prime Cut Meat Market & Restaurant since almost the beginning. The restaurant opened in late 1974, and Manley joined the crew as a busboy in the summer of ‘76.

He became a line cook there at 18, and when he graduated high school the manager asked him to apply for the assistant manager position because of his experience with the business. Prime Cut is located at 305 W 27th St. The establishment specializes in steak and beef dishes and aims to be as widely appealing as possible.

“It’s supposed to be a blue collar, everyday person’s restaurant that they can go to where they don’t have to spent $25 for a meal,” Manley said. “They can come in, get a good, quality steak cooked to order. We cut our own meat, a lot of the food that we do here is made in-house. That’s just the way this restaurant works and that’s how we keep it going.”

It wasn’t long ago, Manley said, two-thirds of the restaurant’s clientele were seniors. As more of them have fixed incomes, that has changed in recent years. A weekly Senior Day keeps them coming back.