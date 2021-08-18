From new owners to a new spot, local businesses adapt to changes

A change in a business equals new opportunities, and some local companies have embraced just that.
Kim Houk, for example, is the newest owner of the Blossom Shop florists on Broadway. Houk has a history with the company, spanning 14 years, and had previously held the position of head designer. She took over the ownership role in May. The last few months have seen solid sales for the season.
“You always see somewhat of a slowdown in the summer, but we’ve maintained a strong and steady amount of orders and business,” Houk said.
She said the company had a few potential changes in the works, such as implementing more forms of social media and instituting a customer loyalty program. Though these are simply possibilities, she added, with nothing concrete yet decided.
One benefit of a more robust social media presence would be the ability to get customers to recycle their flower containers, Houk said. It’s a goal of hers to champion that particular cause.
The services Blossom Shop provides would remain the same, she said.
“It’s been a solid business … since 1974, so the business model works really well.”
New ownership isn’t the only change local businesses are experiencing. For some, like Jazzercise Scottsbluff, it’s a matter of new scenery.
“We were approached about moving into the new Elite Total Fitness group fitness space and everything just fell into place,” owner Teresa Bentley said via email. “It’s a beautiful, newer building, the location is good, and being next to the Elite Total Fitness Gym is a bonus.”
Bentley and her six fellow instructors moved the business to the new location on West 42nd Street at the beginning of July. The old location was on Broadway. It’s a bit of a longer drive for Gering customers, Bentley said, but the transition has so far been a smooth one.
“We have loved the new location so far,” she said. “The large parking lot is great and the newer building keeps us cool so much better.”
The cooperation with the adjacent gym has more benefits, she added, as customers of one service get discounted rates at the other.
“All of our current customers came with us to the new location and we have added a handful more so far,” Bentley said. “We are hoping for more with our Fall September Sale.”
Like Houk said about her floral shop, Bentley said summer at Jazzercise is always slower than the fall. She said she hopes the sale will increase her business’ customer base.
Then there is the case of Kevin Schneider, owner of the Badly Bent Bar in Terrytown. His aim is not to increase a customer base, but rather to grow one. His restaurant opened only a month ago on July 17.
“I thought now’s the chance to give it a try,” Schneider said. “...It’s all hills and valleys to get started.”
Schneider is a self-described “greenhorn” in the restaurant business, but he said his goal is to strike a balance between sports bar and family-friendly establishment. He commissioned a local artist to create chalk art inside, and plans to add skill games and bring in musicians to perform live music.
The biggest change for the bar is redecorating it into something original, with new decor and a new menu, Schneider said. It had been a dream of his to open a bar for 30 years, he said, but he was used to working for others, so he needed to adapt to being an owner himself.
“It’s all very much a work in progress,” he said.
Such is the nature of change.