From new owners to a new spot, local businesses adapt to changes

“We were approached about moving into the new Elite Total Fitness group fitness space and everything just fell into place,” owner Teresa Bentley said via email. “It’s a beautiful, newer building, the location is good, and being next to the Elite Total Fitness Gym is a bonus.”

Bentley and her six fellow instructors moved the business to the new location on West 42nd Street at the beginning of July. The old location was on Broadway. It’s a bit of a longer drive for Gering customers, Bentley said, but the transition has so far been a smooth one.

“We have loved the new location so far,” she said. “The large parking lot is great and the newer building keeps us cool so much better.”

The cooperation with the adjacent gym has more benefits, she added, as customers of one service get discounted rates at the other.

“All of our current customers came with us to the new location and we have added a handful more so far,” Bentley said. “We are hoping for more with our Fall September Sale.”

Like Houk said about her floral shop, Bentley said summer at Jazzercise is always slower than the fall. She said she hopes the sale will increase her business’ customer base.