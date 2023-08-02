Like many in the Scottsbluff area, former bandmate Larry Soto had been among those mourning in the wake of the news that Scottsbluff native, co-founder of the Eagles and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee Randy Meisner died on Wednesday, July 26.

Though Meisner was best known for his phenomenal success with the Eagles, including his lead vocals on the hit song “Take It to the Limit,” Meisner’s story began like many others, with a love of music and a group of hometown bandmates with stars in their eyes.

Soto shared his memories of Meisner’s life and career, and it all started with a group that is still remembered in Scottsbluff: The Drivin’ Dynamics.

The Drivin’ Dynamics

As Soto recalled, he first met Randy Meisner in the summer of 1961, just after graduating high school in Sunrise, Wyoming. He often drove to Nebraska to see big acts like Jim Reeves at Terry’s Arena, and he took the opportunity to rub elbows with leaders of bands in the Scottsbluff area.

“I started researching if there were any bands being started by kids in high school. I got a few contacts and I ended up playing with a band that included Randy,” Soto said.

That band was the Drivin’ Dynamics, which at the time included Meisner on bass, Soto and Richard Rohnke on guitar, and John Ankeny on drums. The group performed their first gig in December of 1961 at Little Moon Lake near Torrington and were soon playing shows at venues like Klub Ko Kay and Terry’s Arena in addition to dances in high schools, Legion halls and barns.

Even then, Meisner and the Dynamics were at the center of a paradigm shift in musical tastes. The area they played in had predominantly enjoyed country music for many years, but Soto said that the game changed forever in the mid 50s.

“What started the whole deal, in my opinion, was the movie ‘Rock Around the Clock,’ and it featured Bill Haley and His Comets,” Soto said.

That movie, along with other films and TV shows like “American Bandstand,” brought rock and roll to places it hadn’t reached yet. Places like Scottsbluff, Nebraska. Soto remembered that the advent of this new sound led to a booming interest in music.

“At the time, I bet you there were over 100 good bands in the area, in Cheyenne, Casper Chadron,” Soto said.

The Dynamics were early adopters in the mixing of country and rock, a fusion that would eventually put musicians like Meisner and his future bandmates in the national spotlight. His mother, Emilie Meisner told the Star-Herald in 1998 that it was obvious her son was destined for greatness.

“I always knew he was bound for something big,” she said. “You could see it when he played with the Dynamics. You could see he was thinking about making it and he did.”

The lineup of the Dynamics changed over time, but Meisner would remain a constant through 1966.

Soto had fond memories of his time with Meisner, who he described as funny, charismatic and exceptionally talented. These traits were all factors in his rise through the ranks of rock and roll history.

“He was kind and he was always open minded and he was a partier, but he wasn’t crazy. He loved music, and he was a good singer, and he made the right moves,” Soto said.

In 1966, Meisner and the Dynamics took a trip to Denver to compete in a Battle of the Bands. Though the Nebraska boys didn’t bring home the top prize, Meisner caught the attention of another band that was in the market for a new bass player.

The Soul Survivors/The Poor

The Soul Survivors were a popular act in Denver during the mid 1960s. In fact, they’d found enough success that they planned to set their sights even higher and relocate to California.

As Soto told the story, guitarist Gene Chalk and drummer Pat Shanahan attended the Battle of the Bands with the goal of finding a replacement for bassist Bob Raymond. When they heard Meisner sing “What’s Your Name?” by Don and Juan, the pair knew that he was their man.

Meisner recalled what happened next on Joe Walsh’s Old Fashioned Rock N’ Roll Show in 2020. To his surprise, Chalk showed up in Scottsbluff to give him a crazy offer.

“A couple three days later, there was this guy in a really nice car, like a GTO or something, pulls up out in the front and said ‘Do you want to go to California with us?’ and I said, ‘Wow! Yes!’”

So Meisner hit the road with his new bandmates. Soon after arriving in California, the group changed their name to The Poor. More than a moniker, “The Poor” also described the state of the band’s members at the time.

“They were just trying to survive the night, get a meal, find venues to play and places to practice and stuff like that,” Soto said.

With The Poor, Meisner played shows all up and down the Sunset Strip, recorded several singles, made TV appearances and even traveled to New York to open for The Jimi Hendrix Experience in 1967.

But the band did not stick around for long, and Meisner’s exit played a role in its end. In 1968, he got a chance to audition for a new group being formed by former Buffalo Springfield members Richie Furay and Jim Messina. He was hired on to play bass for the band that would become known as Poco.

Poco

In the fall of 1968, Furay, Messina and Meisner were joined by George Grantham and Rusty Young to form a group that would make a splash in the Los Angeles music scene.

Originally called Pogo, the band was put on the map by a two week stand at The Troubadour in West Hollywood between Nov. 19 and Dec 1, 1968. Their shows at The Troubadour showed off the band’s country rock sound and got attention from the press, with Los Angeles Times writer Pete Johnson particularly noting the vocal abilities of Furay and Meisner.

Meisner’s stint in Poco also earned him his first mention in Rolling Stone, which described him as “a Nebraska boy who plays bass and sings most of the songs demanding a high range.”

Despite this success, Meisner didn’t stay with Poco for long. Shortly after recording the band’s first album, it’s said he became frustrated that he was not allowed to sit in on the mixing session, which made him feel that he was not a full member of the band. That feeling led him to depart Poco and consider whether to stay in Los Angeles or go home to Nebraska.

The Stone Canyon Band

Meisner didn’t stay idle for long. After his departure from Poco, a mutual friend connected him with established musician and actor Rick Nelson, who remembered Meisner’s impressive performances at The Troubadour.

Nelson invited Meisner to join him in the formation of a new band. The latter rounded up former bandmates Kemp and Shanahan, then they found steel guitarist Buddy Emmons to round out the lineup that would become the Stone Canyon Band.

The band was successful until an ill-fated European tour in 1970. They were hired to play at U.S. Army bases and nightclubs in Germany, Spain and the UK. The stress, conditions and poor reception from audiences drove Meisner to quit the band at the tour’s conclusion and return home to Scottsbluff, according to accounts.

During this hiatus, Meisner took a job at John Deere dealership Frank Implement Co. and attempted to start a new band called Goldrush. He also welcomed his second and third children, twins Heather and Eric, with then wife Jennifer. His first son, Dana, had been born in 1963.

In late 1970, Meisner made the difficult decision to return to the Stone Canyon Band and remained through July of 1971. During this period, he also filled in as the bass player for Linda Ronstadt’s backing band alongside two other musicians: guitarist Glenn Frey and drummer Don Henley.

Meeting Frey and Henley may have been the most important turning point in Meisner’s career. He felt a deep connection making music with them, and the trio decided to start a band together later that year alongside guitarist Bernie Leadon. That country rock band would become known as the Eagles, and the rest is history.

Meisner played with the Eagles until 1976. “Their Greatest Hits (1971-1975)” was the first album ever to be certified platinum, and is still the most purchased album in United States history.