From the farm to the stage: Country musician from Scottsbluff makes a name for himself in Texas

“It’s the smell of fresh cut hay. It’s an ice-cold beer after a long day’s work in the hot summer sun. It hardens great times and good memories had by all. It’s hard times, hard work, and heartbreaks.”

That’s what country means to singer and songwriter Chris Hoff, a Panhandle native whose path has taken him from the family farms and ranches of western Nebraska to the stages of countless saloons and watering holes across Austin, Texas.

Everybody comes from somewhere, and Hoff takes pride in the community that he still calls home. He isn’t putting on an act. He’s been country since day one.

“I was born there in Scottsbluff and raised in the valley area — in WyoBraska,” he said. “My dad’s side of the family were all farmers. Then my mom married a ranch guy, so I grew up on both sides of agriculture.”

Hoff’s grandmother, Ruth Vance, said it wasn’t surprising that Hoff fell in love with country music because it has always been a part of his life.

“That’s what we loved — country and bluegrass,” said Vance. “His mom grew up with it, and his stepdad — being a cowboy — you can guess what he likes.”

Hoff dabbled in music throughout his school years, playing the trumpet and singing in the school choir up until his graduation. After that, he started working for the railroad, but as time went on, he couldn’t shake the feeling that something was missing.

“I wasn’t quite sure what it was,” Hoff said. “Eventually I put two and two together and realized that it was music, so I bought a guitar and started teaching myself how to play, along with lessons from Steve Thrasher and Bob Calkins.”

Vance was present when Hoff got his first guitar at Thrasher Music in Scottsbluff, and he returned to purchase many more instruments there throughout the years.

“To me it’s about keeping a local business afloat, and I feel strongly about that,” Hoff said about his history of buying from Thrasher. “I rely on local people to support me. That means that I have to support local people as well.”

But owning a guitar didn’t turn Hoff into a musician overnight. In fact, he had many nights of hard work ahead of him over the course of several years.

“I remember he spent a lot of time practicing,” Vance recalled. “His grandpa would say, ‘Play a little louder.’ And he would go into his room and shut the door.”

Vance had no idea at the time that her grandson would become the musician he is today, and she said that it was the encouragement he received from his family and community that pushed him to new heights.

“I think the people that he met were all so positive that he got braver,” she said.

One of those supporters was Thrasher. In addition to selling Hoff a full arsenal of instruments over the next 10 years, Thrasher became one of his mentors. He was an ideal teacher for Hoff in those days because his background was similar to the future that the young guitarist was beginning to envision for himself.

“He knew that I had played in a band in Wyoming and played a lot in the clubs down here back in the day,” said Thrasher. “He wanted tips on singing and playing at the same time, because that’s its own creature.”

Years passed. Hoff fell in love and married his wife, Erin, and soon they had a daughter named Charlie. The family settled down in Wheatland, and Chris found time to continue pursuing his passion.

“I was writing a lot of songs and doing my thing,” he said. “I played in a band in Wheatland, a nine-piece classic rock band. I had a lot of fun and learned a lot, especially about how to play live music.”

Hoff often played shows with that outfit at the Stampede Saloon and Eatery in Chugwater, and after one of those performances he was approached by a man named Will Rogers.

“He said, ‘Man, what are you doing with your music? You’ve got to go do something with it, but you can’t do it here,’” Hoff recalled.

He understood immediately what Rogers was getting at. WyoBraska was where his music was born, but it had a small pool of musicians, venues, and recording studios. If he was going to keep growing, then he had to leave home. So, with his family’s support, Hoff turned southward to Austin, Texas.

After getting settled in and familiarizing himself with the local scene, Hoff took one of the biggest steps in his career so far and began work on his debut album.

“I found out really fast that it’s easy to spend $10,000 on even just an EP,” he said. “But I’m very satisfied. I met some great people, made some good contacts and friends.”

The product of that investment was a five-song extended play (EP) titled, “It Doesn’t Matter,” which Hoff released in January of 2019. While working on the album, Hoff realized that he wanted to include a nod to the place that had made him. Tucked inside the cover is a map of WyoBraska and several of its unmistakable landmarks: Scotts Bluff National Monument, Chimney Rock, and Fort Laramie.

“I put that on the inside because that’s my home, it’s where I’m from, and I’ll never forget that. It’s too much a part of me,” said Hoff.

The project generated buzz in Austin, as did his attitude and outlook on life and music. Unbeknownst to Hoff, he had begun to turn heads in the CMA of Texas, resulting in the presentation of a unique award.

“It’s called the ‘Waylon Jennings Artist Award,’” explained Hoff. “It had nothing to do with looking like him or sounding like him, but it meant that I don’t do things like everyone else does in this industry.”

The aptly titled award recalls one of Hoff’s idols, country music legend Waylon Jennings. Jennings is remembered for refusing to conform to the polished and restrictive image imposed by Nashville, instead pioneering the rough and artistic sub-genre known as outlaw country.

That same spirit lives on in Hoff, who sees doing things his own way as the only option.

“I don’t know how to be George Strait, I don’t know how to be George Jones, or anybody else. I just know how to be myself,” said Hoff. “If I’m going to get anywhere, I’m going to learn how to do it my own way.”

The comparison between Hoff and Jennings didn’t surprise his old teacher, Thrasher, one bit. When he listened to Hoff’s album, he immediately noticed many of the elements and styles that it brought together.

“There’s some old-school stuff on there,” said Thrasher. “Sometimes I wonder if he’s not really my age because of the way he thinks about music. He’s somewhere between outlaw country and rockabilly.”

Hoff’s plans for the future are modest. He’s working on a second album, continuing to write new songs and play gigs in the Austin area, and working a day job on top of being a husband and father. Although he hopes to one day make music his full-time career, he doesn’t necessarily have his sights set on becoming a star.

“All I really want is to make enough money to cover my bills, raise my kid, and pay my mortgage,” he said. “I’d be happy with just that, but whatever happens, happens.”

Vance loves to see local kids like Chris succeed, because they show the rest of the country that our community produces extraordinary people. She hopes that the whole Panhandle takes pride in her grandson, because they helped make him what he is.

“As a grandmother, I have a lot of pride in him,” said Vance. “I don’t want to see him change. I like him the way he is.”

Hoff hopes to make a trip back to WyoBraska to play for his hometown crowd in the future, but until then, Panhandle residents can purchase his album and watch his live shows online at www.choffmusic.com.