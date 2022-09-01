 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Frontage Road planned to be closed during construction

The City of Scottsbluff advises the public that Frontage Road south of East 27th Street to the north entrance of Hobby Lobby will be closed beginning Tuesday, Sept. 6 at 7 a.m. for street repair work. Detours will be in place and motorists will need to use alternate routes while this street is closed.

In a press release, Scottsbluff city staff said they appreciate the public's patience during this closure as this repair work will be in effect until further notice. For any questions, please contact Brett Bewley at 308-630-6297.

