FUMC features harpist on Mother’s Day

Scottsbluff First United Methodist Church will feature a harpist at the 9:30 a.m. worship service on Mother’s Day, May 8.

Kathryn Harms, based in Boulder, plays regularly with orchestras throughout the Front Range, include the Colorado Springs Philharmonic, the Colorado Symphony and the New Mexico Philharmonic. She returns to FUMC for the second year in a row to share her playing with the Scottsbluff community.

The joyful service will feature the FUMC Chancel Choir singing with harp accompaniment. Other selections presented by Harms will occur throughout the service, including “Aquatintes” by Bernard Andres, the popular Welsh tune “Watching the Wheat (Bugeilio’r Gwenith Gwyn)” by John Thomas and many other selections.

The community is welcome to attend the service. Harm’s service prelude will begin at 9:20 a.m.

Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form