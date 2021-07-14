Fun-filled National Night Out being planned

Scottsbluff Police, other local law enforcement agencies and downtown businesses and others are readying for Aug. 3 when downtown Scottsbluff will host National Night Out.
More than 50 businesses, nonprofits and others have already indicated they plan to provide activities during the annual celebration that brings together law enforcement and the community, organizer Theresa Briggs told the Star-Herald. The event will be held from 6 to 8 p.m.
“What National Night Out is is a time for the community to get together with local law enforcement in a safe space just to have fun, enjoy each other’s company and get to know each other on a personal level,” she said.
The National Association of Town Watch organization bills the event as a community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships, and National Night Out events are held throughout the country. It will be the 23rd year the event has been held locally.
The event is held every year, the first Tuesday of the month. Scottsbluff Police Capt. Brian Wasson said the event does occur the same week as fair.
“Participation is down a little, as it does compete with fair, but the NATW organization sets the date.”
Organizers are hoping to get more booths, but know plenty of fun is still to be had. Planning has been underway for a few weeks now, Briggs said, with bi-weekly meetings held at the Scottsbluff Police Department.
“We have lots of games planned,” she said. “There will be cornhole, ring toss, bubble games, NERF guns, a lot of different activities. Then, we’re also going to have a car show there. There will be a category for arts, trucks, bikes and motorcycles.”
Details about the car show and other events will be available on the Scottsbluff Police Department Facebook page as things are finalized.
Supplies are also being gathered for 500 goodie bags that are given away during the event. The goodie bags are meant for the kids, providing some fun toys Briggs and Scottsbluff Police Animal Control Officer Kyler Brunz have been shopping for, items that are donated, as well as information for parents.
Anyone can donate to the goodie bags, is asked to donate 500 goodies and bring them to the police department. The goodie bags will be available at the Scottsbluff Police Department booth, which is usually set up in the 1600 block of Broadway, Wasson said. He said other law enforcement agencies, including the Nebraska State Patrol with either its seat belt convincer or rollover simulator, will be set up there, as well as the local fire departments and local ambulance/EMT services.
The Scottsbluff Police Department plans to bring out its bomb robots, which are always popular. The fire trucks are also a hit with little ones, Wasson said.
“That’s the goal of this whole night is that ... we try to do a fun activity for kids and families,” he said. “They’re able to showcase what services they might provide as an organization, but also provide a fun night for the family.”
For law enforcement, he said, National Night Out gives police and other agencies an opportunity to interact with the community.
“We don’t have a magic wand to solve crimes,” he said. “We work with the community day in and day out, both in the taking of reports of crimes and the investigation. So having that relationship with your local law enforcement agency is a vital one,” he said.
There are also times, he said, parents may see a police officer and make idle threats, such as if a child is bad, police will arrest them, which gives kids a negative view of law enforcement. National Night Out is a chance to help counteract some of those negative impressions people may have, and build relationships with family, parents, grandparents and others for the community.
Businesses or organizations interested in participating in National Night Out can email Briggs via policeinfo@scottsbluff.org or contact her at 308-630-6279. If she is not available, people can leave a voicemail.
Interested persons are also welcome to attend the next planning meeting, which will be held Thursday, July 15, 9:30 a.m.
For more details about National Night Out, visit starherald.com as Briggs and Wasson talk about the event on the Star-Herald’s most recent Table Talk.