Fun-filled National Night Out being planned

“That’s the goal of this whole night is that ... we try to do a fun activity for kids and families,” he said. “They’re able to showcase what services they might provide as an organization, but also provide a fun night for the family.”

For law enforcement, he said, National Night Out gives police and other agencies an opportunity to interact with the community.

“We don’t have a magic wand to solve crimes,” he said. “We work with the community day in and day out, both in the taking of reports of crimes and the investigation. So having that relationship with your local law enforcement agency is a vital one,” he said.

There are also times, he said, parents may see a police officer and make idle threats, such as if a child is bad, police will arrest them, which gives kids a negative view of law enforcement. National Night Out is a chance to help counteract some of those negative impressions people may have, and build relationships with family, parents, grandparents and others for the community.

Businesses or organizations interested in participating in National Night Out can email Briggs via policeinfo@scottsbluff.org or contact her at 308-630-6279. If she is not available, people can leave a voicemail.