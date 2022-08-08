Fun, tradition, bragging rights fuel family in back-to-back Rubber Check Championships

The 39th annual Rubber Check Race kicked up dirt at the Scotts Bluff County Fair on Saturday night in front of a sold-out crowd. The relay event requires a team of four: two horseback riders, one ATV driver, and one wheelbarrow pusher, and has become a time-honored tradition at the fair.

Rubber Check Racing legend Jay Hall has participated in 36 of the 39 events through the years, and his team has won the event at least 11 times, including last year and this year. Hall recalls the origins of the one-of-a-kind spectacle as the acting out of a story.

“The cowboys were racing to get the rubber check to the bank,” said Hall. “Dallas Larson started it. The feedlot cowboys were on the horse, then you had the sale barn manager who rode the three-wheeler back then, and the banker in the golf cart.”

The race has evolved since then, but the spirit and appeal of the event have stayed the same.

Billy Stauffer, first rider for the Coxbill Company team, described his role in detail.

“The first rider does a full lap and hands off between a certain two barriers.to the second horse rider,” said Stauffer.

The second rider then completes three quarters of a lap before dismounting and completing the lap on foot. The check is then passed to an ATV driver, who completes a lap and a half before carefully parking in a designated spot and leaping into a wheelbarrow. That wheelbarrow is pushed by the final team member to the finish line.

The entire race is typically completed in less than a minute and a half, but Hall’s team was set on beating that average by a wide margin from the start. The team, representing JK Performance Horses, finished their time trial round in 1:19.23, the fastest time out of all 11 teams.

That impressive completion time was largely due to Hall and his daughter, Kayellyn Haug. Haug served as first rider on the JK Performance Horses team, and along with her palomino, posted the fastest time in her position during the time trials, a blistering 18.87.

Hall followed up that record with one of his own, taking the fastest time among second riders with a 24.21.

The rest of the JK Performance Horses team was crucial in the championship race. An early dismount and stumble by Hall saw the team lose their early lead, but ATV driver Miles Lenhart and wheelbarrow pusher Ben Krejci were able to recover and secure the win against second place Western Hay Service, who unfortunately received a two-second penalty in the final race.

Demand for tickets to the Rubber Check Race far exceeds the supply, and tickets sell out every single year. Stauffer worked security on other nights at the fair and got to observe the crowds and attendance, but he still thought that the popularity of the race was unmatched.

“The seating for this? It’s crazy. They probably could double the seats and it would still sell out.”

The crowd showed their dedication and excitement for the races by sitting through a pop-up rain shower that put the event on a short stand-by.

The popularity of the Rubber Check Race has started to spread to neighboring areas as well. Locally, Stauffer said, the event originated in Scotts Bluff County, but races are now held annually in Bridgeport, Torrington, and Cheyenne.

Competitors, including Stauffer, are very mindful of how dangerous the event can be.

“Last week, Torrington had a horse get hurt and two riders got hurt, too,” said Stauffer.

According to Stauffer, the best way to prevent an accident is to be mindful of the corners and get a good feel for the track before the racing begins.

Thankfully, Saturday night’s races did not see any significant accidents or injuries.

For champion Jay Hall, the Rubber Check Race has become a family tradition. “Back in the day, dad pushed the wheelbarrow and I rode, now my daughter is my first rider,” said Hall. “I won it with my father, I won with this daughter, and my other daughter.”

Hall’s granddaughter, Scarlet, was also in attendance Saturday night to watch her family bring home another victory.

Both Hall and Stauffer said that the prize money is only one part of the race’s appeal.

“It’s fun, it’s bragging rights, it’s a lot of things,” said Hall.

Stauffer added that taking part in the race is an addicting thrill.

“When we won it the year with my brother, I just kind of got hooked and enjoy it.”

Next year will mark the 40th anniversary of the Rubber Check Race in Scotts Bluff County. Hall does not yet know if he will return to defend his title in 2023; he said that he tends to take that decision year-by-year.