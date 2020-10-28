Fundraiser for deputy canceled, online auction to be set

A fundraiser planned for Friday, Oct. 30, to raise funds for Scotts Bluff County Sheriff Deputy Josh Ruzicka has been canceled.

Sgt. Travis Petersen advises that the fundraiser was canceled due to the high level of COVID-19 cases in the county. The fundraiser, “Wev’e Got Your Six Ruzickas - Benefit Fundraiser,” had been planed to raise funds for Ruzicka, who is hospitalized throughout October with a life-threatening illness.

Ruzicka has served as a deputy with the sheriff’s department for four years. Prior to joining the department, he worked as a full-time paramedic and is a former Gering firefighter. He also served in the Marine Corps.

Josh and his wife, Beth, recently welcomed a baby girl about six weeks ago, and also have three other children, a daughter and two sons. Beth Ruzicka is a nurse at Regional West Medical Center.

Petersen said that organizers are hoping to set up an online auction, offering the items that would have been sold at live and silent auctions. The cornhole tournament will be rescheduled for a date to be determined later.

In the meantime, people can still contribute to the Ruzickas via an account that has been set up at Platte Valley Bank.

Anyone wishing to contribute to the Ruzickas can also reach out to Petersen at the Scotts Bluff County Sheriff’s Department, 308-436-6667.