Fundraising walk supporting local 4-year old planned

Super heroes will gather near the Gering landfill on Sept. 18 to show support for a 4-year-old girl with a love for comic books.

Reina Sanchez, 4, has a rare condition called Morquio Syndrome. The girl is missing an enzyme in her body that breaks down sugar chains called glycosaminoglycans which typically help build bone, cartilage, skin and connective tissue.

Because the sugars cannot be broken down adequately, they collect in the cells, blood and connective tissues of the patient, eventually leading to significant damage.

“There is no cure,” said her mother, Lullie Ramirez.

The diagnosis came after the little girl began complaining about not being able to walk very far. At first, her parents and doctors thought maybe the pain was part of a growth spurt but things began to get worse.

“She was misdiagnosed twice,” Lullie said. “We had to do gene testing and they came to the conclusion that that’s (Morquio Syndrome) what it was.”

The condition is genetic, she said. Both she and Reina’s dad, Joseph, were carriers. Both had family members before them who carried the genes and passed them down.

“It’s a 1 in 4 chance that our kids will have it,” Lullie said. “There’s a one in four chance they don’t have it at all, and a half-chance they will be carriers.”

The condition also results in dwarfism, so Reina will likely stop growing by the time she is eight.

“She’ll be a little person,” Lullie said.

Additionally, the little girl must undergo weekly infusion treatments, lasting up to eight hours at a time. Her parents say that, despite being so young, she does well with the process.