Fur Trade Days cemetery tour highlights Chadron artist

Constance Ball Swanson was known for her artistry, strong opinions and brightly colored purple and green attire throughout her life. Her legacy was celebrated during the Fur Trade Days historical cemetery tour at the Greenwood Cemetery in Chadron.

Visitors could hear a variety of stories about the movers and shakers within the Chadron community on the tour. Janice German impersonated Ball Swanson, saying the opportunity was nerve racking.

“Some of Mrs. Swanson’s family are here, so I’m a little intimidated, but it really is nice when people can come home and hear about their family and know that people did remember them because they contributed to the community.”

Constance was born on May 21, 1895, in Indiana. From a young age, her interest in art and her creative abilities were evident. That passion for art would be a vital part of her legacy.

“I earned two scholarship to the art institute in Indianapolis,” German said as Ball Swanson. “I attended there and also went to the art institute in Chicago.”

Some of her work was exhibited at art museums throughout Chicago.

At the age of 22, Constance achieved one of her greatest accomplishments when her design for a Christmas card was selected to be sent to soldiers overseas.

“The idea behind them was that they could write letters, notes and Christmas greetings to their families and friends and send them back home,” she said. “I felt really honored that my card was selected to be used for that.”

That opportunity presented itself due to Constance’s active role in Artists Aid with the American Red Cross.

“By doing that, I was able to meet a lot of soldiers at the train depot in Chicago,” she said.

Her involvement lead her to be introduced to several soldiers, which led to multiple engagements.

“That didn’t surprise me because when I was young I had my fortune read by a gypsy fortune teller and they predicted that I would be married three times, which I wasn’t, but I was engaged several times.”

Constance met her first husband, Chester Ball, in Indianapolis. He served in World War I as a first lieutenant in the dental corps. The couple married in 1919 before moving back to Chester’s hometown of Chadron. They lived at 203 Lake St. and welcomed two children, George and MaryAnn.

Chester died in 1952.

A year later, Constance remarried to Harry Swanson, who had served two terms as the Nebraska secretary of state from 1933-1941.

“When he put his name in for the nomination, he really didn’t want the job,” she said. “The only reason he wanted to run was to meet other politicians because he wanted to help Harry Jr. be appointed to West Point or Annapolis.”

Through his connections, Harry Jr. was appointed to Annapolis and reached the rank of lieutenant commander.

Harry’s political longevity in office was surprising for the family since he was a Democrat in a largely Republican state in the 1930s.

“It was kind of surprising he was elected not once, but twice to the state office,” she said. “Even the third time he ran, he only lost by 8 votes.

“He used to often say to me and other people that he had seen a lot of combat because he was a Democrat working with a bunch of Republicans.”

While in Chadron, Constance was active in her church and the Daughters of the American Revolution, but always made time for her art.

“Although I used many mediums in my artwork, by favorite thing was to do pen and ink drawings,” she said.

Constance sold her artwork at gift shops and exhibited pieces in Nebraska during the 1960s. She would also exhibit pieces in Harry’s home state of Oregon. She was especially known in the Chadron area for her drawing of the grand council cottonwood tree. The drawing was on display at the Fort Robinson museum for many years.

Near the end of her life and time in Chadron, she worked with 11 other people to form the sketch club.

“That was one of my favorite projects in the City of Chadron,” she said.

She then moved to Lincoln in 1975 with her son, George, until her death in 1977.

Constance died on Aug. 1, 1977, at the age of 82. She is buried in Chadron’s Greenwood Cemetery along with other family members, including her husband, Chester and her son, George.