Gambino brings museum experience to Legacy of the Plains

While attending Casper College in Wyoming, Scott Gambino completed internships to apply his studies in history and museum studies. He is bringing that knowledge of artifact preservation and restoration to Gering as the assistant director at Legacy of the Plains Museum.

As the assistant director, Gambino’s responsibilities will focus on the collections, archives, exhibits and preservation aspects of the museum. His first day on the job was D-Day, June 6.

Executive director David Wolf is glad to have Gambino aboard.

“I am really excited to have Scott here at Legacy of the Plains,” Wolf said. “He brings a wealth of experience in exhibit design, artifact preservation, collections acquisition and archives management that will fit right in with our staff and volunteers.”

Over the course of the nearly two months in Nebraska, Gambino has completed restoration of a couple saddles at the museum, served in an advisory role on the archives and preservation collections committees and helped with the Japanese Hall.

Gambino said, “They’re (Japanese Hall project leaders) starting new and they’ve been really picking my brain on how to do things correctly. I’m glad that I’m able to help them out. For example, they have been asking me how to store stuff and what to do in the database. It’s really cool for me to be able to help them out and use my education for a good purpose.”

Gambino graduated from Casper College with two Associate of Arts degrees in history and museum studies and a Bachelor of Arts degree in history, with a minor in museum studies, from the University of Wyoming in 2018.

Throughout his internships and career with the Veterans Memorial Museum and other military museums in Wyoming, he has focused on the curatorial aspect. The curator at the Veterans Memorial Museum took Gambino under his wing, which sparked a passion for preserving veterans’ history.

He worked at the National Museum of Military Vehicles in Dubois, Wyoming, The Historic Bishop House in Casper and the Quebec-01 Missile Alert Facility near Cheyenne.

“For the past 7 or 8 years, I focused on the curatorial aspects of museums, so preservation, restoration of artifacts, putting them into databases and making sure that they last,” Gambino said. “My grandfather on one side of my family was a World War II vet and then on my other side of the family, you can go back to my great times five grandfather who was actually part of the Massachusetts militia in the Revolutionary War.”

Then he saw the job opening for the assistant director at Legacy and decided the opportunity would allow him to grow.

“I figured it would be a good way to advance my career,” he said. “I’ve always worked in military museums and I figured coming out here would branch off and get me into another area of history that I really don’t know a lot about, but would like to learn more.”

Gambino is new to the state and looks forward to learning the Nebraska history of the Oregon Trail, the history and importance of agriculture in the valley and the Native American tribe history in the area.

In addition to learning the history, he also looks forward to preserving it for future generations.

“If I’m able to preserve something for at least 100 years that means people down the line will get an education from it,” he said. “I view history as very important and museums are an institution of preserving artifacts, but also teaching people. It’s a huge educational opportunity for the public.”

While the materials used to preserve artifacts vary by item, Gambino said the key element is maintaining a stable environment.

“There are all sorts of types of artifacts. The main thing is keeping the environment stable, so you want to keep the temperature between 69-72 degrees and the relative humidity around 30%,” he said. “That fluctuation in temperature you may not see it initially, but it will damage it down the line.”

Another issue when storing artifacts is using acid-free boxes.

“You want to use acid-free boxes because regular cardboard has what you call off-gassing that releases gases into these artifacts, which causes damage,” he said. “Wood, cardboard, paint they all off-gas. There are different ways of negating that by putting an acid free layer or in acid-free boxes.”

Gambino invites the community to come peruse through the exhibits at the museum to learn about the history of agriculture, Native Americans, railroads and fur trading in the area.

“We have a broad expanse of what people can see here,” he said. “You can come in and see all sorts of different artifacts that peaks some interests.”

He particularly enjoys sharing the history with youth during school tours.

“You can give them that little spark that gives them an interest in history and that’s what it’s all about,” he said.

Gambino said he is happy to join the Legacy of the Museum team and looks forward to helping them preserve history for generations to come.