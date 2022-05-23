Game and Parks accepting RTP, LWCF outdoor recreation grant applications

Two federal grant programs administered by Nebraska Game and Parks Commission are accepting applications from communities across Nebraska for recreation improvements.

Applications for the Recreation Trails Program and Land and Water Conservation Fund are due Sept. 9. Grants recommended for approval will be announced during the January 2023 Commission meeting.

The Recreational Trails Program is a grant program through the Federal Highway Administration that reimburses political subdivisions – such as communities, counties and natural resources districts – up to $250,000 or 80% of project costs for trail acquisition, development, renovation and support facilities.

Applicants must have the financial means to undertake and maintain the project and all funding should be on hand as this is a reimbursable grant program.

This funding source is for motorized and non-motorized trail projects. It is divided by category: 30% of funding utilized for motorized, 30% for non-motorized projects and 40% for diversified or shared use trail projects.

Apply at ngpcgrants.outdoornebraska.gov. For more information on the Recreational Trails Program, visit outdoornebraska.gov/rtp/.

The Land and Water Conservation Fund, a program administered by the National Park Service, provides matching funds for outdoor recreation projects.

Eligible projects include, but are not limited to, ballfields, soccer fields, swimming pools, picnicking facilities, playgrounds, pool renovations, splash pads, park acquisitions and development, wildlife viewing facilities, fishing access, hike/bike trails, adventure spots (such as ziplines and rock-climbing walls) and park-related support facilities.

All projects must encourage outdoor recreation. Project sponsors must be a political subdivision, such as cities, county governments or natural resource districts. The LWCF provides reimbursable matching grants for up to 50% of total project costs.

Grant sponsors should have all funding on hand at the time of grant application submission.

The LWCF grant award requests for an individual project must be between $40,000 and $400,000, equating to a $80,000 to $800,000 in total project costs.

To apply and get more information, visit ngpcgrants.outdoornebraska.gov and outdoornebraska.gov/lwcf.

