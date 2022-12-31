Game and Parks: Fiber-optic grant will boost Fort Robinson’s connectivity

A newly awarded $360,000 state broadband grant will improve employees’ online services at Fort Robinson State Park and pave the way for better wireless service for visitors, a top Nebraska Game and Parks Commission official said Friday.

Jeff Fields, administrator of the commission’s parks division, said the Nebraska Broadband Bridge Program grant to Mobius Communications LLC will help the Hemingford firm extend fiber-optic lines from Crawford through the park along U.S. Highway 20.

Mobius, which will cover the other 25% of the $480,000 project, will begin its work at Legend Buttes Golf Course on the city’s western outskirts.

The new fiber-optic line will leave U.S. 20 past the park’s western boundary and run south and west along Vogl Loop to its end nearly back at the highway, according to a Nebraska Public Service Commission map.

Fields said Mobius’ project will provide fiber connections to Fort Robinson’s main lodge, the Fort Robinson and Trailside museums, the Post Playhouse and the Sutler’s Store.

The latter building houses a concession stand and handles fees for such activities as bicycle rentals, horse trail rides and jeep, stagecoach and horse-drawn cart rides.

Also connected will be the park’s current indoor pool, which will be replaced by a more modern aquatic center in the next year or two, Fields said. Its design is under way now.

Basically, the broadband grant will link up “anywhere where we have a cash register or take credit card money or have a machine,” said Fields, who recently succeeded Game and Parks Deputy Director Jim Swenson as parks division administrator.

“The big boost for us, obviously, is to get fiber to the park. Over time, there’s a lot of potential for us to expand once we have that.”

Fort Robinson’s many day-use, overnight and long-term visitors won’t see an improvement in wireless connectivity immediately, Fields said.

In general, visitors have to be inside or just outside the main lodge to access the internet on their smartphones or laptops. Cell-phone service is generally reliable on Fort Robinson’s main grounds.

Fields said Game and Parks’ next step after the upcoming fiber-optic project will be to improve wireless access at Fort Robinson’s cabins, RV pads and campgrounds.

“I think (it’ll be done) down the road, yes, but not with this grant,” he said. “We’ll have to work on budgeting to expand from there.”

But “little by little, we’ll get things back to the century we’re living in with internet” at Fort Robinson, Fields added.