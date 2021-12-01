Game and Parks seeks comment on updated pheasant management plan

LINCOLN, Neb. — The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission is seeking public input on its updated draft pheasant management plan. The 2021 Berggren Plan is named after the late Lynn Berggren, who served as a Commissioner from 2007-2016.

The plan seeks to improve the pheasant hunting experience in Nebraska over the next five years with a primary emphasis on improving habitat and increasing public access with several priority areas located throughout the state. The plan aims to build on past successes, expand partnerships statewide, and continue to direct effective pheasant management activities.

Game and Parks will host a virtual public informational meeting at 7 p.m. Central time on Dec. 8. Attendees should register online in advance at outdoornebraska.gov/pheasantplan. The draft plan is available online for review.

People can provide feedback on the plan by commenting during the virtual meeting, using the comment submission form on the plan webpage (link above), or by emailing Upland Game Program Manager John Laux at john.laux@nebraska.gov.

The public is invited to provide comments on the draft plan through Dec. 15.