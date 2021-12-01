 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Game and Parks seeks comment on updated pheasant management plan
0 comments

Game and Parks seeks comment on updated pheasant management plan

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

LINCOLN, Neb. — The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission is seeking public input on its updated draft pheasant management plan. The 2021 Berggren Plan is named after the late Lynn Berggren, who served as a Commissioner from 2007-2016.

The plan seeks to improve the pheasant hunting experience in Nebraska over the next five years with a primary emphasis on improving habitat and increasing public access with several priority areas located throughout the state. The plan aims to build on past successes, expand partnerships statewide, and continue to direct effective pheasant management activities.

Game and Parks will host a virtual public informational meeting at 7 p.m. Central time on Dec. 8. Attendees should register online in advance at outdoornebraska.gov/pheasantplan. The draft plan is available online for review.

People can provide feedback on the plan by commenting during the virtual meeting, using the comment submission form on the plan webpage (link above), or by emailing Upland Game Program Manager John Laux at john.laux@nebraska.gov.

The public is invited to provide comments on the draft plan through Dec. 15.

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Scottsbluff Police investigating drive-by shooting
Crime

Scottsbluff Police investigating drive-by shooting

  • Updated

Scottsbluff Police are seeking information in drive-by shooting that occurred Friday in Scottsbluff. Police are also investigating reports of gunshots being heard in the early morning hours of Nov. 25 in the East Overland area.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Breaking News