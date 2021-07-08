Garden County newspaper delivers the news for more than a century

OSHKOSH — Born out of a disagreement between two men who owned the Oshkosh Herald, the Garden County News has been publishing since 1912 in Oshkosh.
“Believe it or not, there were five (newspapers) in the county in the early days, which blows my mind,” current co-owner Buddy Paulsen said. “... There were five, and then they all kind of ended up being the Garden County News, if that makes sense. Survival of the fittest.”
The first newspaper in the county was the Herald, begun in 1905 by Colonel Wisner of Bayard. Charles Tomppert and Walter Benz bought the paper, but eventually did not see eye to eye on how the operation should run, and Tomppert bought his own paper, the Garden County News.
Located just south of the original train depot on West First and Avenue D, the News was purchased in 1935 by Clark Briggs and his son, Buren. In April 1947, the Greenlee brothers returned from World War II and purchased the paper from the Briggs family. The Greenlees moved the paper to its current location, and owned the News until 1979.
The father/son duo of Kevin Wilkins and his father, Bryce, had the business until they sold it to Oshkosh Publishing owners Jim and Teresa McKeeman in 1987. Buddy Paulsen and his sister, Kelly Paulsen Reece, purchased the paper in 2008.
Although Kelly died in November 2020, Buddy Paulsen and her family continue to own and operate the News.
As the children of sixth-generation parents, Paulsen and Reece wanted to maintain the newspaper, but also wanted to use it to help maintain the community.
“We had two purposes,” Buddy Paulsen said. “We wanted the newspaper to keep going, but it was a way for us to really help and promote our community, too. (Kelly) really believed in that, and she did a great job doing that.”
Buddy previously owned Budaroos, a flower shop in town, for 29 years, and still has a mail delivery route he runs in the mornings.
“We love the history and nostalgia,” Paulsen said. “I think our paper is kind of unique because we mix lots of history, and we have a huge alumni base, so we focus a lot on history and what used to be, and then we promote the future.
“It’s no secret how every small town struggles to survive, and it’s been Kelly and I’s goal for a long time to try to at lease sustain our town and try to build it.”
When they bought the paper, Buddy was involved in the promotion of the town.
“I like that aspect of it,” he said. “And Kelly was the nuts and bolts. I was the creative, she took the body of the paper and handled that business end of it, and I think we were a really good combination. We did lots of history pieces on businesses. We did schools and a whole series on our churches. Whatever rolls around, whether it’s the fair or whatever, I love the history of stuff. When it started, and who started it.”
Paulsen said managing editor Karen Westerbuhr carries those same goals as she manages the operation. She’s also working on establishing a new Chamber of Commerce in the community.
Rick Reece, Kelly’s husband, said having a privately-owned newspaper is good for the community.
“It’s the personal touch,” he said. “We have a lot of people who come in, and bring in their stories and articles, and it’s not more general news, but more local. The personal relationships you build with the community, I think, is what you need when you have a stand-alone newspaper like ours.”
Paulsen said covering the local people, local sports and the local schools has helped maintain the paper’s customer base.
“A lot of (our subscribers) used to live here or they went to school here,” Westerbuhr said. “When they call, they talk to us about how they love the paper and they look forward to getting it.”