Garden County newspaper delivers the news for more than a century

As the children of sixth-generation parents, Paulsen and Reece wanted to maintain the newspaper, but also wanted to use it to help maintain the community.

“We had two purposes,” Buddy Paulsen said. “We wanted the newspaper to keep going, but it was a way for us to really help and promote our community, too. (Kelly) really believed in that, and she did a great job doing that.”

Buddy previously owned Budaroos, a flower shop in town, for 29 years, and still has a mail delivery route he runs in the mornings.

“We love the history and nostalgia,” Paulsen said. “I think our paper is kind of unique because we mix lots of history, and we have a huge alumni base, so we focus a lot on history and what used to be, and then we promote the future.

“It’s no secret how every small town struggles to survive, and it’s been Kelly and I’s goal for a long time to try to at lease sustain our town and try to build it.”

When they bought the paper, Buddy was involved in the promotion of the town.