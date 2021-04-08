Garth Brooks tops Cheyenne Frontier Days lineup

CHEYENNE, Wyoming — Cheyenne Frontier Days™ (CFD) announced the 2021 Frontier Nights® entertainment series. The Professional Bull Riders (PBR) will return with its exclusive Last Cowboy Standing series and the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA) Rodeo will return to the arena in 2021.
The entertainers announced and added to the 2021 lineup are Garth Brooks with Ned LeDoux; Cody Johnson with Aaron Watson; Maren Morris with TBA; and Kane Brown with Restless Road. Blake Shelton with John King; Eric Church with Ashely McBryde; and Thomas Rhett with Rhett Akins were rescheduled from 2020.
“We are so glad to be sharing this lineup for 2021 tonight,” Contract Acts Chairman Randy Krafft said. “It has been a long year for all of us and we can’t wait to welcome our fans back to Frontier Park.”
The 125th Cheyenne Frontier Days™ celebration is dedicated to the legendary Chris LeDoux. A press release said CFD officials are proud to honor Chris LeDoux and his ties to the rodeo and music worlds and his place in Cheyenne Frontier Days™ history. A bronze statue will be added to the sculpture collection on Frontier Park and a dedication will take place on July 23.
Tickets will go on sale Thursday, April 15 at 9 a.m. MDT at www.cfdrodeo.com, and by calling 307-778-7222. The Cheyenne Frontier Days Ticket Office will not be open for in-person sales at this time.
Additionally, the 125th annual “Daddy of ‘em All®” will feature nine days of PRCA professional rodeo that will culminate in Championship Sunday where champions are crowned and legends are made.
For two nights, the Top-40 stars of the PBR will return to attempt to conquer the sport’s rankest bulls on the historic Wyoming Dirt at Cheyenne Frontier Days, strapping in for their shot to make the buzzer. A rider must stay on his bull for 8 seconds to advance. If he gets bucked off, he is out of the competition. The grueling match between Man and Beast continues until one prevails and is crowned the Last Cowboy Standing.
There will be hundreds of vendors, a full carnival, artists, food and music that celebrate the history and culture of the American West.
Concert ticket prices range from $49 – $94, rooftop starts at $150. Daily rodeo tickets range from $18 – $35. A $3 discount is offered on rodeo tickets and $5 discount on concert tickets purchased before July 1. PBR tickets range from $25 – $105 with special Elite Seating and V.I.P. tickets also available at various prices.
Fans can upgrade to a Frontier Nights® Fast Pass for early admission to the Party Zone, a voucher for best-available same-day rodeo tickets and a souvenir rodeo program. For a full events schedule and profiles of musical acts, go to www.cfdrodeo.com.
