Gas leak affects two-block radius in Gering Wednesday

Residents in several neighborhoods in Gering were advised to shelter-in-place Wednesday after a construction crew struck a distribution line.

Gering Fire Chief Nathan Flowers confirmed that construction workers doing some work in the 1900 block of N and O Street struck a distribution gas line, causing a gas leak. The accident happened at about 8:45 a.m.

Residents in the areas of 17th to 20th Streets in N and O Streets were advised to shelter-in-place in less than two hours. Flowers said officials focused on about a two-block area. Residents within that area were advised to shut their doors and windows and stay in place.

Crews with Black Hills Energy were able to isolate the leak and pinch off the gas lines, Flowers said.

“Because of the wind, a lot of the hazardous natural gas was dissipated fairly quickly after that.”

Some residents were notified via a phone alert or crews in the area also made notification by going door-to-door.

