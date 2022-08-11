 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
top story topical

GCT holding auditions for Charlotte’s Web Aug. 30-31

The classical story of Charlotte’s Web, written by E.B. White and adapted by Joseph Robinette will take the Goshen Community Theater stage later this fall. The public is invited to audition for a role in the show Aug. 30-31 at 6:30 p.m. in the Eastern Wyoming College auditorium. Adults and youth characters are needed for the show.

Director Aaron Bahmer said he hopes the show will encourage more community involvement in the theater.

“I hope to help rejuvenate community involvement with theater by bringing new families into GCT,” he said. “I also want to provide opportunities for students at Eastern Wyoming College to be part of this show, both on stage and off.”

The cast will rehearse for about two months before opening night of the show. Bahmer said rehearsals begin after Labor Day, Sept. 5.

“We will start rehearsals right after Labor Day three days a week for a total of about eight hours a week,” he said. “I have divided the script into smaller scenes and will rehearse a group of players to limit the waiting time of people in a scene.”

Public performances will be held Oct. 27-30 and Nov. 4-6.

For more information about GCT, visit goshencommunitytheatre.org.

