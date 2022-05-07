 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Geil Elementary resource teacher Pam Engstrom continues her profession for her students

Teacher feature: Pam Engstrom

Geil student Jed Edens shows his resource teacher Pam Engstrom how he can read one of his books. Engstrom has been an educator for around 30 years.

Pam Engstrom knew from early on that her calling in life was to be a teacher. She made that decision when she was in first grade, and now she is in her 30th year of teaching.

“My kindergarten teacher ended up moving with us to one and two (first and second grade), so I had her for three years,” she said. “She was the most awesome teacher. She was a great reading teacher, and she gave me the love of reading and teaching, and I knew from there that was it.”

Teacher feature: Pam Engstrom

Resource teacher Pam Engstrom starts building a graph to help students with some math homework. Engstrom is in her sixth year of teaching at Geil Elementary.

Engstrom had grown up in the Lake Minatare area, attending Lake Minatare Elementary. When she graduated from college, she did a three-year stint at Haig Elementary before it was incorporated into the Gering school district. She then spent 17 years at Scottsbluff before making the switch to Gering. She said despite not having grown up in the Gering system, she had always wanted to be a part of it.

“I always wanted to be here in Gering teaching, and so the last six years have been great being here in Gering and have been an honor,” she said.

After teaching history for the first three years out of college, Engstrom has spent the rest of her career in special education. She currently serves as the K-5 special education teacher at Geil Elementary.

Engstrom admitted that being a special education teacher can be difficult, as many studies show fairly quick burnout in the profession. However, she attributes the uniqueness of every day, and of course her students, as to why she is still in her profession nearly 30 years later.

Teacher feature: Pam Engstrom

Jed Edens tells a story to his teacher Pam Engstrom, who serves as a resource teacher at Geil Elementary. Engstrom said the best thing about being an educator is working with kids.

“Twenty-seven years in SpEd (special education) is unusual. Burnout is usually around 10 to 12 years in this and then they go into the classroom,” Engstrom said. “And I’ve been asked that question a lot of ‘How do you stay in so long?’ and I go, ‘Because every day is different. Every year is different. … Each day is different. Each hour is different sometimes.’ And, there’s meetings and paperwork, but the kids are the best. It doesn’t matter what else you do in your day; it’s the kids that make your day.”

Engstrom also said she couldn’t ask for a better work environment and better colleagues than what she has in the Gering school district.

Teacher feature: Pam Engstrom

Geil teacher Pam Engstrom flips to a page in her workbook to help a handful of third graders with their math worksheet. As a resource teacher, Engstrom also helps different classes with homework that might be a bit difficult.

“I dare you to find another community that has more talented, educated staff than we do,” she said. “We’ve got more trained teachers in many, many areas, and they know their stuff. And what we don’t know, we go out and get trained in. … We work together. It’s not little groups here and there. I can say this, because SpEd used to be in its own little silo at one point — not anymore. We are all together and we work as teams, and you don’t find that everywhere.”

That teamwork and togetherness not only helps faculty and staff morale, but it sets a good example for students, Engstrom said. At the end of the day, she said, the school is there not just to educate, but to prepare students for life outside school.

“We’re not just preparing them for college. I know our motto says get them career and college ready, but we’re also preparing them to be good people,” she said. “… It’s also an honor when you are out in the community, and you see the successful adults that you’ve either taught or had a part of their success as an adult.”

Teacher feature: Pam Engstrom

Pam Engstrom

That’s what keeps Engstrom going each year, she said, and that’s what she hopes more people might understand about educators in general.

“I want people to know what a joy it is to be an educator,” she said. “I mean, we get a bad rap a lot, and we’re not sitting here because we get paid an awful lot of money, but we’re here because we love kids.”

For more features on teachers of Gering teachers from National Teacher Appreciation Week, click here.

Breaking News