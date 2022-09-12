Geil students eager to learn about birds at Wildcat Hills

Geil Elementary first grade students and teachers observed bird banding and trekked nature trails at Wildcat Hills State Recreation Area on Sept. 9.

First graders sat still and quiet while Nancy Ransom, an educator with Bird Conservancy of the Rockies, expertly pulled a chickadee from a cloth bag to demonstrate bird banding.

“So right now I have the band and the pliers to put the band on the leg,” Ransom said. “I had to bring the bird back here to band it; I can’t just band it up at the nets because I have special tools that I use in order to band it.”

As the group of kids began fidgeting for a closer look, Delanie Bruce, another educator with Bird Conservancy of the Rockies, began showing a close-up photo of a bird band and the pliers.

Bird banding stations provide scientists with information about health and habitat of migrating birds. Bruce said birds will be collected for a little over seven weeks in nets set-up near the Wildcat Hills Nature Center. The time frame will capture early migrating songbirds and could include late migrators like owls.

“Northern owls migrate on a four-year cycle so 2020 was a peak time,” Bruce said. “If we do any night banding, it will probably be mid to later September because they migrate later than our songbirds.”

The staged nets are used to passively collect the migrating birds for banding, recording bird health observations and weights. Bruce said that active collection is used to catch migrating owls in the dark.

“Right now, this is passive banding. We’re waiting to see if anything flies into the net,” she said. “For active banding, we actually only have a couple of nets open and we have a sound system playing a call of the owl to draw them in.”

In 2020, there were 1,006 birds caught in the Wildcat Hills and in 2021, just 500 birds in the seven-week window. Ransom said there have been 217 birds caught so far this year.

“It depends on how migration goes, we’re either going to catch the birds that are migrating or they’re going to fly over,” Ransom said. “We could be considered a flyover spot — birds will pass over and they won’t use this spot as a staging ground.”

After explaining bird banding, Ransom demonstrated the proper way to hold the chickadee and walked through the group for a closer look.

Many of the kids asked if they could pet the bird.

“So Nancy can because she’s trained to hold the birds, she knows how to do it,” Laura Smedsrud, an educator with Bird Conservancy of the Rockies, said.

“I was actually just trying to get him to stop pecking me but I do pet the birds sometimes,” Ransom said.

Smedsrud fielded a barrage of curious questions from the first graders that were eager to learn about Nebraska’s birds.

“How do you know that birds are scared of us when we’re inside a building and they can see us?” Cutter Conklin said.

Smedsrud gave many reasons why birds may be scared of people, “but I guess I really don’t know how birds feel about us.”

Hayden Atwood asked, “How do birds make their nest?”

“So that’s a really good question,” Smedsrud said. “They can collect stuff, like nests can be made out of sticks and they actually use their mouth to weave them together.”

Once question time was wrapped up, the first grade students set out on a nature hike through the trails at Wildcat Hills.

Smedsrud led a group with an excited “off we go,” before stopping for a closer look at the bird catching nets.

“If you want to touch the net with the back of your hand with the littlest, gentlest pet, you can feel how soft it is,” she said.

Once on the trail, the kid’s began calling out the many sights of nature. Smedsrud pointed out nearby cactus to avoid, flowers to smell, pinecones to feel as well as dragonflies and birds to see in the sky.

The students responded with an enthusiastic yes when asked if they had learned new things while visiting the Wildcat Hills.