Geil Elementary School is preparing to expand its early childhood education opportunities in the 2023-24 school year.

The school will be adding a second, full-day preschool classroom in addition to installing a playground to be used exclusively by preschool students. Geil principal Angela Morris said that the expansion is necessary to meet the needs expressed by Gering families.

“We put out some surveys in the community and found out that we need it,” said Morris. “We’ve had a waiting list, and we know how important it is to serve these birth through five kids, and we also want them to be early Bulldogs.”

Morris said that full-day preschool programs like the ones offered at Geil are particularly in demand because they help students get established in school while also providing a helpful option for parents in need of childcare.

“It’s easy for families, and it gets them connected,” she said. “Not only is it easy for childcare, but if you’re already dropping off your older kid at 8, why not drop off your younger kid too, pick them up at the same time, and let them have the same experience?”

The expansion at Geil is the latest in a series of preschool program developments at Gering’s three elementary schools, and it will bring the district’s capacity up to a total of 160 students. But serving more students also requires the proper facilities, and Geil is preparing itself on that front by installing an age-appropriate preschool playground.

“Part of our requirements for having an early childhood program is to have an early childhood space for those kids to play,” explained Morris. “The things they’ll be doing will be developmentally appropriate for early childhood kids. I’m really excited about it.”

Some of the specialized activities on the preschool playground will include a tricycle track, chalk, bubbles and special swings to help young students develop their brains through physical activity.

Geil preschool teacher Kelsey Southard said that the windows in her classroom give the students an opportunity to watch the playground being built, which is helping build anticipation for the day that it finally opens.

“I think the kids love seeing the playground as it’s being built,” she said. “They love watching out the windows and seeing what that process looks like. It’s not something that most kids are able to see.”

Southard also said that she’s looking forward to the additional full-day classroom at Geil, which will bring new opportunities for her as well as her students.

“I’m excited to have another preschool teacher to collaborate with,” said Southard. “ It’s always nice to see early childhood expanding and offering more opportunities for kids to get a foundation set and be able to have those early learning experiences.”

Preschool enrollment for Gering Public Schools is open now. Parents can apply online at www.geringschools.net, visit the district office at 1519 10th St., or attend the GPS Preschool & Kindergarten Registration Expo at the Gering Civic Center on Wednesday, Feb. 22, between 8 a.m. and 7 p.m.